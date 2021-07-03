Mongla Port earns 340cr record revenue in FY ’20-21



A ship docked at Mongla Port. photo: observer

The MPA has earned Taka 338.19 crore revenue in 2019-2020 FY while Taka 329.12 crore in 2018-2019 FY.

The MPA also made a new record by loading-unloading over 1.19 crore tonnes of goods during the FY 2020-21.

A total of 43,959 TUH containers were handled during the period at the port.

According to the MPA data, one crore 19 lakh 45 thousand tonnes of goods were loaded and unloaded through the country's second largest seaport during the FY '20-21, which is 10 lakh tonnes goods up from the FY 2019-20.

In 2019-20 FY, one crore 10 lakh 37 thousand tonnes of goods were handled while one crore 13 lakh 15 thousand tonnes of goods were handled in 2018-19 FY.

Besides, 970 ships have come to and gone from the Mongla port in FY '20-21 while 903 ships in FY '19-20 and 912 in FY '18-19.

In addition, larger ships are now able to dock at the port jetty, and the port authorities consider it one of the successes after completion of dredging different river channels including Mongla-Ghasiakhali.

According to the statistics, the Mongla Port has made advancement after Chattogram Port, the prime port of the country, in all three categories- container, cargo goods and shipping.

MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said on Thursday despite having risk, the port was fully operational in this time of crisis to keep the country's economy afloat.

"I have taken the risk for the people of the country. We reached the record, and it will increase our ranking," he added.

He said Mongla Port is now earning record profit, and it proves that Bangladesh's economy is growing and its foreign trade is also growing despite corona pandemic.

The MPA Chairman said Mongla Port is moving forward with the joint efforts of all stakeholders including officers and employees, berth operators, terminal operators, ship-handling operators, C&F agents, freight forwarders, shipping agents and workers.

Mongla Port Director (Traffic) Md Golam Mostofa said, currently, an average of 0.33 lakh import and export goods are being loaded and unloaded through Mongla Port every day, and if high drafts foreign ships are docked in the future, the volume will increase.

In 2020-2021 FY, the MPA earn record revenue of Taka 340.23 crore in its 70 years history. The MPA has earned Taka 338.19 crore revenue in 2019-2020 FY while Taka 329.12 crore in 2018-2019 FY.







