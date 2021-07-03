Video
Home Countryside

Lightning kills two in two districts

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

A teen-aged boy and a farmer were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Rajshahi, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
NETRAKONA: A boy was killed by lightning strike in Mohanganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Rifat Mia, 13, was the son of Suyan Mia, a resident of Joinapur Village under Borotali Banihari Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck him in Banihari Haor area at around 12pm, which left him critically injured.
Injured Rifat was rushed to Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Mohanganj Police Station Rashedul Hasan confirmed the incident.
Netrakona Deputy Commissioner Kazi Md Abdur Rahman said the district administration handed over Tk 20,000 in cash to the deceased's family members.
RAJSHAHI: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Altaf Beg, 36, son of Mukter Hossain, a resident of Gopinathpur Village in the upazila.
Locals said thunderbolt struck Altaf while he was working at his paddy field nearby the house in the evening, which left him dead on the spot.
Jugipara Union Parishad Chairman Mostafa Kamal confirmed the incident.


