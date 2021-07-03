Tk 62,680 fine in 6 dists for violating lockdown

Separate mobile courts in three days fined people Tk 62,680 in six districts- Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Patuakhali, Brahmanbaria, Chattogram and Pirojpur, for violating government instructions amid ongoing strict lockdown in the country.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here on Friday fined three shopkeepers Tk 13,000 for violating government law in Bagha Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Papia Sultana conducted separate drives in Chandipur Bazar, Bagha Bazar and Mirganj Bazar in the upazila in the morning and fined the shopkeepers the amount for defying government instruction on keeping shop open amid lockdown.

UNO Papia Sultana confirmed the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: Separate mobile courts in the district on Thursday fined 126 people Tk 19,350 for defying government instructions amid the ongoing lockdown.

A total of 17 mobile courts led by the district executive magistrate and the concerned UNOs conducted drives in nine upazilas of the district from morning till night and fined 126 people in 79 cases.

Officials of different law enforcement agencies were also present during the drives.

Sirajganj Deputy Commissioner Dr Faruk Ahmed confirmed the matter.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Two mobile courts here on Thursday fined 22 people for violating health guidelines in Bauphal Upazila of the district.

The mobile courts conducted separate drives in different areas in the upazila and fined the health guideline violators Tk 9,000.

Bauphal UNO Zakir Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Separate mobile courts here on Thursday fined 15 people Tk 5,650 for not wearing face masks and violating the government instruction amid ongoing lockdown in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.

The mobile courts led by UNO and Executive Magistrate KM Yasser Arafat and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rabia Asfar Saima conducted separate drives in different areas of the upazila from morning till afternoon and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

UNO KM Yasser Arafat confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila.

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: Separate mobile courts here on Thursday fined people Tk 14,330 in 37 cases for violating health guidelines in Lohagara Upazila of the district.

The mobile courts led by Lohagara UNO and Executive Magistrate Md Ahsan Habib Jitu and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Khorshed Alam Chowdhury conducted separate drives in the upazila from 9am till 2pm and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

UNO Md Ahsan Habib Jitu confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined 26 people for not wearing face masks in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Kawkhali Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Jannat Ara Tithi fined the health guideline violators Tk 1,350 during the drive in Chirapara Bridge and College Mor areas.







