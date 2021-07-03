Video
Home Countryside

Covid-19: 56 more people die, 2,595 more infected in 19 dists

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondents

A total of 56 more people died of and 2,595 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 19 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and five districts under Rajshahi Division, and Noakhali, Pirojpur, Narayanganj and Kishoreganj districts, in two days.
KHULNA: A total of 27 more people died of and 1,201 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Friday.
With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 58,721 in the division.
Death toll from the disease reaches 1,136 including highest 274 in Khulna, followed by 225 in Kushtia, 154 in Jashore, 97 in Jhenidah, 94 in Chuadanga, 88 in  Bagerhat, 74 in Satkhira, 55 in Meherpur, 48 in Narail and 27 in Magura  while 27 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.
Of the deceased, nine were from Khulna, seven from Kushtia, three from Jhenidah and Chuadanga each, two from Jashore, one from Bagerhat, Narail and Meherpur districts each in the division.
The new daily infection figure also shows decreased compared to the previous day's figure of 1245, said the health department sources.  
Among the infected people, 39,354 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with     424 new recoveries found on Friday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 7,538 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.  
Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 59,054were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 40,159 have by now been released.  
On the other hand, 228 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 175 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 280 were detected in Jashore followed by 223 in Khulna, 137 in Kushtia, 132 in Jhenidah, 94 in Chuadanga, 92 in Bagerhat, 75 in Narail, 73 in Meherpur, 49 in Satkhira and 46 in Magura districts of the division.
With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 16,163 in Khulna, 12,799 in Jashore, 8,0186 in Kushtia, 4,574 in Jhenidah, 3,484 in Satkhira, 3,605 in Bagerhat, 3,499 in Chuadanga, 2,839 in Narail, 1,954 in Meherpur and 1,627 in Magura districts of the division.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 20 more people died of coronavirus in the division on Friday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 910 here.
 Meanwhile, some 951 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 57,886 in the division.
Divisional Health Director Dr Habibur Rahman Talukder confirmed the information on Friday. Of the newly deceased, 11 were from Bogura, Four from Rajshahi, three from Naogaon, and one from Chapainawabganj and Natore districts.
NOAKHALI: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus roses to 143 here.
Meanwhile, 134 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 11,436 in the district.
Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Friday.
He said a total of 454 samples have been tested in two coronavirus testing laboratories in the last 24 hours where 134 cases were reported with the positivity rate of 29.51 per cent. Of the newly infected people, 44 are in Sadar, four in Subarnachar, 33 in Begumganj, eight in Sonaimuri, 13 in Chatkhil, 20 in Senbag, 19 in Companiganj and 11 in Kabirhat upazilas.
Among the total infected, 7,498 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.
PIRIOJPUR: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
The deceased were identified as Monsura Khatun, 67, wife of Abdul Quddus of Maternity Road area, and Aktaruzzman Channu, 62, of Ukilpara area in the town.
Meanwhile, some 56 more people have tested positive for the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.
Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Friday.
He said of the newly infected people, 16 are in Sadar, nine in Nesarabad, 18 in Bhandaria, eight in Mathbaria, four in Nazirpur and one in Kawkhali upazilas.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Some 23 more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total number of the virus cases roses to 1,346 in the upazila.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Friday.
Samples of 37 people were collected in last 24 hours. Of them, 23 people tested positive for the virus with the positivity rate of 62 per cent, Dr Palash said.
However, 1,200 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 38 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.
BOGURA: Five more people died of coronavirus at Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital in the district town in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Jalil, 70, Ramjan Ali, 55, and Akramul Haque, 62, residents of Sadar Upazila; Md Mannan, 60, of Shajahanpur Upazila; and Idris Ali, 53, of Dhunat Upazila in the district.
 With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 397 in the district.
Meanwhile, 134 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 13,839 in the district.
Bogura Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Thursday.  He said a total of 352 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 134 people were found positive for the virus.
Of the newly infected people, 93 are in Sadar, 10 in Shajahanpur, six in Dhunat, five in Dupchanchia and Sherpur each, four in Shibganj and Adamdighi each, two in Gabtali and Kahalu each, and one in Sariakandi, Sonatala and Nandigram upazilas each.
Among the total infected, 12,695 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.  
KISHOREGANJ: Some 96 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 6,054 here.
Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Thursday night.
Of the newly infected people, 54 are in Sadar, 17 in Bhairab,seven in Karimganj, five in Katiadi and Kuliarchar each, three in Tarail, two in Hossainpur and Bajitpur each, and one in Pakundia upazilas.
The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 2,747 in Sadar, 143 in Hossainpur, 227 in Karimganj, 171 in Tarail, 285 in Pakundia, 400 in Katiadi, 247 in Kuliarchar, 1,187 in Bhairab, 74 in Nikli, 415 in Bajitpur, 52 in Itna, 62 in Mithamain and 44 in Austagram upazilas.
Among the total infected, 5,143 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 89 died of it in the district.


