

Recipes





Ripe Mango Pickles

Ingredients:

Mustard Oil - 250 ml

Bay leaf - 2 pc

Cinnamon stick - 2 pc

Dry Red chili - 5/6 pc

Panch phoron - 2 tsp

Garlic slices - 2tsp

Garlic & Ginger grated - 2 tbsp

Ripe Mango (cut into small pieces) - 500 gm

Red chili powder - 2 tsp

Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

Vinegar - 100 ml

Salt to taste



Method:

1. Take a medium nonstick saucepan, heat the oil over a medium heat and add dry spices bay leaf, cinnamon and 2/3 dry red chili and panch phoron. Add sliced garlic, grated ginger - garlic and sauté for 2 minutes, until masala get half roast and fragrant.

2. Now add the ripe mangoes to it. Add red chilli, turmeric powder and vinegar to it. Cook for 5 min. Add mustard powder or paste and salt to it. Add more sliced red chilli to it. Now give it a good mix. Stir frequently, cook till the mangoes and gravy's leaves oils, taste the gravy of achar to check the perfect balance of sweet - sour - spicy and tangy flavor then turn the heat off and set aside. Let it get to normal temperature. Now it can be pour and stored into a glass container.

3. In this recipe mangos are ripe and sweet. So we do not need any extra sugar to bring the sweetness but to balance we need to choose the sweetest mangoes for this recipe. This is a very quick and easy recipe. But taste is lip smacking.

4. Enjoy these spicy, sweet and tangy flavorful achar alongside any Bangladeshi meals whether it is breakfast, lunch or dinner. As it is always fun to have pickle with any meal!





Ingredients:

Green Mango

(cut into small pieces) - 250 gm

Carrot Slice - 250 gm

Garlic - 250 gm

Mustard Oil - 250 ml

Vinegar - 100 ml * Salt to taste

Sugar - 2 tbsp

Dhania & Jeera Powder - 2 tbsp

Dry Spices

Cloves - 6 pc

Cinnamon stick - 2 pc * Bay leaf - 2 pc

Dhania & Jeera (whole) - 1 tsp

Fenugreek seeds - � tsp

Ground Black & Yellow mustard seeds - 2 tbsp

Dry Red chili - 5/6 pc

Panch phoron - 2 tsp



Grounded Achar Masala

Ground Black & Yellow mustard seeds - 2 tbsp

Cumin and Coriander -2 tbsp

Fennel Seeds - 2tbsp

Panch phoron - grounded

Red Chili Flex - 1tsp



Masala Mixture

Red chili powder - 2 tsp

Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

Ginger & Garlic paste - 2tbsp

(All make paste with vinegar)





Method:

1. Slice the mangos with skin and cut into small pieces. Clean and wash them very well. Strain water, mix 1tbsp of turmeric powder and spread them in wide surface tray or plate. If you have chance to keep it under sunlight for 3/4 hours is best. But cover them with a light cloth to maintain hygiene. Otherwise, under the stove or fan or even an open area to dry up excess water. Your mangos will be ready to make Achar.

2. Take a non stick pan. Turn on the gas and add dry spices and roast them. Now add oil into spices. Pour masala mixture into the oil. Now add whole clean garlic and slice carrot into oil. Stir and mixe them very well. You can add more whole dry red chillies into the masala. Now add dhania and jeera powder and mix them well. Cook for 5 min medium to low flame.

3. Time to add vinegar and salt to it. Now we will add roasted and grounded panch phoron masala and mustard powder or paste to it. We will cook this achar in low to medium flame. Stir frequently to avoid burning. Time to add sliced mangoes and sugar and sprinkle roasted methi seeds. Stir and mix them and cover with lid and cook for 6 to 7 min.

4. Take the lid off and check the taste to make sure everything taste to your liking also check if carrots, garlic and mangos are cooked. Lower the flame. Oils will come out and you can smell the complete flavor of your achar. Your Mango mix vegetable pickle is ready.

Shahanaj Begum is working as a Management in a reputed Institution but at the same time she is passionate to create content about food and healthy lifestyle. She is promoting healthy lifestyle and home cooking through her YouTube Channel and Website name Shahnajkitchen in the social media.