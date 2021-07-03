Video
Saturday, 3 July, 2021
Life & Style

Care Box’s state-of-the-art healthcare

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Life & Style Desk

Care Box started its journey on June 25 in Manipuri Para of the capital. This is a model pharmacy. The goal of Care-Box is to provide the best quality service to the customers keeping pace with the modern world. They will offer four services: 24X7 medicine, personal care, doctors, and e-commerce.
So here you can get all the required types of medicines out of one-hour test reports and the opportunity to buy medicines online. What's more gratifying is that there is no need to show the consultant doctor returning from abroad in the care box, the test report will have the lowest cost.
Dr. Md. Habibe Millat, MP, as chief guest, Poet Mohan Raihan, Care-Box officials and various media persons were present at the inauguration ceremony.


