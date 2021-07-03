

The king of fried chicken at Burger King

After weeks of teasing the fan base with several "Guess what's coming" campaigns, Burger King Restaurant, the world-famous fast food burger chain has unveiled the king of fried chicken recently, adding to its ever growing menu.Chicken lovers from all across the capital will now be able to satisfy their fried chicken cravings at any of the 8 outlets in Dhaka city. What makes the King of fried chicken better and more desirable is, it is bigger, spicier, no wings, only meaty pieces, and most importantly it is free of all sorts of artificial ingredients and added preservatives. Keeping the size in mind the meat pieces have been sourced from bigger birds, making the pieces bigger than average sized pieces. The regular version of the chicken is beautifully flavored, and in addition customers can adjust spice level to their hearts content. More importantly, that leg piece you so crave is given without any extra charge when you ask for it. And for the first time in Bangladesh, you can get an actual leg piece bucket to order.Mushroof Ahmed, General Manager of Burger King Bangladesh said, "Ever since we launched Burger King in Bangladesh, we have been overwhelmed with the love we have received for all our items from our consumers. There is a huge fan base for fried chicken and we wanted to cater to the chicken lovers. We are confident that our new juicy, crunchy and spicier fried chicken will tantalize the taste buds of the foodies of Dhaka."