Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 9:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

The king of fried chicken at Burger King

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Life & Style Desk

The king of fried chicken at Burger King

The king of fried chicken at Burger King

After weeks of teasing the fan base with several "Guess what's coming" campaigns, Burger King Restaurant, the world-famous fast food burger chain has unveiled the king of fried chicken recently, adding to its ever growing menu.
Chicken lovers from all across the capital will now be able to satisfy their fried chicken cravings at any of the 8 outlets in Dhaka city. What makes the King of fried chicken better and more desirable is, it is bigger, spicier, no wings, only meaty pieces, and most importantly it is free of all sorts of artificial ingredients and added preservatives. Keeping the size in mind the meat pieces have been sourced from bigger birds, making the pieces bigger than average sized pieces. The regular version of the chicken is beautifully flavored, and in addition customers can adjust spice level to their hearts content. More importantly, that leg piece you so crave is given without any extra charge when you ask for it. And for the first time in Bangladesh, you can get an actual leg piece bucket to order.
Mushroof Ahmed, General Manager of Burger King Bangladesh said, "Ever since we launched Burger King in Bangladesh, we have been overwhelmed with the love we have received for all our items from our consumers. There is a huge fan base for fried chicken and we wanted to cater to the chicken lovers. We are confident that our new juicy, crunchy and spicier fried chicken will tantalize the taste buds of the foodies of Dhaka."  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipes
Prize distribution winner of the Ramadan Iftar Raffle Draw
Care Box’s state-of-the-art healthcare
The king of fried chicken at Burger King
Blue for fashionable wardrobe in Rainy season
Recipes
Nakshi Kantha T-shirt: New innovation of Jothashilpa
Gentle Park’s 30pc summer discount


Latest News
Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro semis
Bangladesh gets 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine
German Kroos retires from international football
Destitute, orphans enjoy wedding feast of 400 guests
Wake up for movement: Fakhrul to youths
BPL, BCL Football matches postponed
Destiny MD's zoom meetings: Steps taken against 17 jail guards
Metro rail functional test begins
BGMEA welcomes Walt Disney's move to reinstate sourcing
7 Covid patients die due to nasal cannula shortage in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Bangladesh responsible for greenhouse gas emissions?
Our often-overlooked golden geese!
Managing residual risk of loans
Strict lockdown sets in
Dr. Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP
Valiant FF Shahjahan Kabir laid to rest
Obituary
China a trusted partner: PM
Nida Dar becomes Asia's first woman cricketer to grab 100 wickets in T-20Is
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft