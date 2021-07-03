

Blue for fashionable wardrobe in Rainy season

And colour is the big part of a complete fashion. Almost everyone knows which colour is the best in rainy season-traditionally it is blue. There is no logic in it but always blue is linked with the rainy in this country. Again it's the poets and writers of Bangladesh, who made blue as the iconic colour for rainy season.

Rainy season is the accurate season to organize a cheerful wardrobe and dress up in fashionable 'Blue'. The right choice of fabrics and accessories to match up the rainy season is very necessary to look trendy.

Blue for fashionable wardrobe in Rainy season

Blue is a calming color that soothes the soul and gives inner peace. Blue color looks good in all its tints and shades. Fill up your wardrobe with all the hues of blue and bring some calmness.

The color blue keeps you organised and in a good structure. Bright shades of blue are a big trend this season. Blue is a cool color and when combined with neutral shades, it makes a perfect color scheme for both men and women. We all have blue in our wardrobe, but what shade of blue to pair up with which color, matters. Every color from shades of grey to shades of blue is the best choice for all you fashion forward folks for this season. Balance the dark shades of blues with muted colors to create an eye catchy look.

To bring out this blue, for the first time in Bangladesh, the fashion brand Bishwo Rang, which is loved by fashion conscious people, has organized a "Blue Festival". Bishwo Rang has always been at the forefront of the celebration of Utsav Parvan for 26 long years.

On the occasion of "Blue Festival", sarees, three-pieces, single kameez, Punjabi, fatwa, shirts, etc., floral motifs inspired by the blue flowers taken from nature and blue, white, various graphical geometric forms, impeccable appearance and warmth of the fabric. Comfortable cotton, linen, voile, slab cloth suitable for normal use. In addition to blue, there is a unique use of natural colors in the garments. Tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork, screen print etc. have come as a means of work.





















Rainy season in this country is always considered a romantic season. Almost in every poem or novel of every writer and poet in Bangladesh, the rainy season had come up romantically and aesthetically, making people passionate and engrossed about this season. So while rainy season is the symbol of love and life, everyone, specially the fashion-savvy people want to depict it through their wardrobe. After all fashion means a lot in these days.And colour is the big part of a complete fashion. Almost everyone knows which colour is the best in rainy season-traditionally it is blue. There is no logic in it but always blue is linked with the rainy in this country. Again it's the poets and writers of Bangladesh, who made blue as the iconic colour for rainy season.Rainy season is the accurate season to organize a cheerful wardrobe and dress up in fashionable 'Blue'. The right choice of fabrics and accessories to match up the rainy season is very necessary to look trendy.Choosing the right set of clothing and accessories is a task; but more importantly, it's the colors that will make a fashionable difference to your monsoon personality. While selecting the right color, it is important to know what are the trendy colors are for this season, so that it does not disturb your fashion quotient. Blue is the right color to sport this season and looks good on everyone. So, why not revive the blue color trend with the garments we carry ourselves in and the jewelry we pair it up with. To make up for the loss of color, include blue in what you carry yourself in. Blue is an apt color, regardless of the occasion. Blue is a happy color for every season.Blue is a calming color that soothes the soul and gives inner peace. Blue color looks good in all its tints and shades. Fill up your wardrobe with all the hues of blue and bring some calmness.The color blue keeps you organised and in a good structure. Bright shades of blue are a big trend this season. Blue is a cool color and when combined with neutral shades, it makes a perfect color scheme for both men and women. We all have blue in our wardrobe, but what shade of blue to pair up with which color, matters. Every color from shades of grey to shades of blue is the best choice for all you fashion forward folks for this season. Balance the dark shades of blues with muted colors to create an eye catchy look.To bring out this blue, for the first time in Bangladesh, the fashion brand Bishwo Rang, which is loved by fashion conscious people, has organized a "Blue Festival". Bishwo Rang has always been at the forefront of the celebration of Utsav Parvan for 26 long years.On the occasion of "Blue Festival", sarees, three-pieces, single kameez, Punjabi, fatwa, shirts, etc., floral motifs inspired by the blue flowers taken from nature and blue, white, various graphical geometric forms, impeccable appearance and warmth of the fabric. Comfortable cotton, linen, voile, slab cloth suitable for normal use. In addition to blue, there is a unique use of natural colors in the garments. Tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork, screen print etc. have come as a means of work.