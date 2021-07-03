6m EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit

LONDON, July 2: More than six million EU citizens have applied to stay in the UK after Brexit, the government said Friday, nearly twice the number thought be living in Britain before it left the bloc.

There was a late flurry of applications ahead of a June 30 deadline for the settlement scheme, designed to allow EU citizens residing in the UK to retain the same rights as they enjoyed before Brexit.

But since the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1, EU citizens wishing to settle or stay have faced tougher tests to secure residency and employment.

The final figure of 6.02 million applications, with 5.1 million grants of status, is far higher than the 3.7 million EU nationals originally estimated to be in the country when the scheme launched in March 2019. -AFP







