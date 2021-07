A volunteer distributes a cold sweet drink to people as daytime temperatures







A volunteer distributes a cold sweet drink to people as daytime temperatures are above 40 degrees Celsius for the fourth consecutive day on July 2 across the states of Rajasthan, Haryana and New Delhi. Heatwaves have killed over 6,500 people in the world's second-most populous nation since 2010, and scientists say climate change is making them harsher and more frequent. photo : AFP