Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 8:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Now release Suu Kyi: UN to Myanmar junta

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

NEW YORK, July 2: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar's military on Thursday to release Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint now, a UN spokesperson said on Thursday, a day after thousands of other detainees were freed.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army took power on Feb. 1 and ousted Suu Kyi's elected government.  "We reiterate our call for the immediate release of all of those who are arbitrarily detained, and that includes President Win Myint and State councilor Aung San Suu Kyi," said Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for Guterres.
Myanmar freed more than 2,000 detainees on Wednesday, among them journalists and others who the ruling military said had been held on incitement charges for taking part in protests, local media reported. read more
Many of the military's opponents have been held, some convicted, under a law that criminalises comments that could cause fear or spread false news. Suu Kyi is on trial for a similar offence, among others, and remains in detention. "We remain deeply concerned at the continuation of violence and intimidation, including arbitrary arrests, by the security forces," said Kaneko.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Myanmar 's largest city, Yangon on Thursday, torching an army uniform and chanting calls for democracy five months after he was killed. 'A military coup toppled elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The protest was one of the largest in Yangon thiss recent weeks, although protests against the military are taking place daily in many parts of the Southeast Asian country.
"What do we want? Democracy! Democracy!" Chanted protesters running through the streets with colorful smoke flares.
"For the people! For the people," they shouted, according to a video posted by Hfrance.fr.
They set a uniform on fire of the army before dispersing.
Hfrance.fr could not immediately reach a military spokesperson for comment.
Myanmar 's The army has struggled to impose its authority since it took power on February 1. It has faced protests, strikes that have crippled the public and private sectors and a resurgence of conflicts in regions.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TikTok bumps up video length to 3 minutes
6m EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit
US SC upholds controversial voting restrictions
Thunberg slams leaders for climate crisis ‘role-playing’
A volunteer distributes a cold sweet drink to people as daytime temperatures
Wildfires rage across Canada, California after record heat
Now release Suu Kyi: UN to Myanmar junta
US President Joe Biden (L) and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a photo wall


Latest News
Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro semis
Bangladesh gets 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine
German Kroos retires from international football
Destitute, orphans enjoy wedding feast of 400 guests
Wake up for movement: Fakhrul to youths
BPL, BCL Football matches postponed
Destiny MD's zoom meetings: Steps taken against 17 jail guards
Metro rail functional test begins
BGMEA welcomes Walt Disney's move to reinstate sourcing
7 Covid patients die due to nasal cannula shortage in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Bangladesh responsible for greenhouse gas emissions?
Our often-overlooked golden geese!
Managing residual risk of loans
Strict lockdown sets in
Dr. Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP
Valiant FF Shahjahan Kabir laid to rest
Obituary
China a trusted partner: PM
Nida Dar becomes Asia's first woman cricketer to grab 100 wickets in T-20Is
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft