NEW YORK, July 2: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar's military on Thursday to release Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint now, a UN spokesperson said on Thursday, a day after thousands of other detainees were freed.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army took power on Feb. 1 and ousted Suu Kyi's elected government. "We reiterate our call for the immediate release of all of those who are arbitrarily detained, and that includes President Win Myint and State councilor Aung San Suu Kyi," said Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for Guterres.

Myanmar freed more than 2,000 detainees on Wednesday, among them journalists and others who the ruling military said had been held on incitement charges for taking part in protests, local media reported. read more

Many of the military's opponents have been held, some convicted, under a law that criminalises comments that could cause fear or spread false news. Suu Kyi is on trial for a similar offence, among others, and remains in detention. "We remain deeply concerned at the continuation of violence and intimidation, including arbitrary arrests, by the security forces," said Kaneko.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Myanmar 's largest city, Yangon on Thursday, torching an army uniform and chanting calls for democracy five months after he was killed. 'A military coup toppled elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The protest was one of the largest in Yangon thiss recent weeks, although protests against the military are taking place daily in many parts of the Southeast Asian country.

"What do we want? Democracy! Democracy!" Chanted protesters running through the streets with colorful smoke flares.

"For the people! For the people," they shouted, according to a video posted by Hfrance.fr.

They set a uniform on fire of the army before dispersing.

Hfrance.fr could not immediately reach a military spokesperson for comment.

Myanmar 's The army has struggled to impose its authority since it took power on February 1. It has faced protests, strikes that have crippled the public and private sectors and a resurgence of conflicts in regions. -REUTERS







