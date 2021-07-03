

US President Joe Biden (L) and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a photo wall, the 'Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial', near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, July 1. They flew to Florida to "comfort" families of people killed or still missing in the rubble of a beachfront apartment building, where the death toll in the tragedy now stands at 18, and more than 149 still unaccounted for. photo : AFP