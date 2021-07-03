Video
Human trafficking thrives in Covid pandemic: US

Forced labour main trafficking crime in Malaysia

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

WASHINGTON, July 2: The United States said Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic has created an "ideal environment" for human trafficking to thrive as governments divert resources to the health crisis and traffickers take advantage of vulnerable people.
The State Department's "2021 Trafficking in Persons Report" also downgraded several countries and upgraded others for their efforts to combat the scourge of human trafficking. Releasing the annual report, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said nearly 25 million people worldwide are estimated to be victims of human trafficking.
The report ranks countries around the world based on their compliance with the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000. Six countries were downgraded from Tier 1 -- the highest ranking -- to Tier 2: Cyprus, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Switzerland.
Tier 2 countries do not "fully meet" the TVPA's minimum standards "but are making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance." Two nations -- Guinea-Bissau and Malaysia -- were added to the Tier 3 list of worst offenders, a list that already included Afghanistan, Algeria, China, the Comoros, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.
Four countries -- Belarus, Burundi, Lesotho and Papua New Guinea -- were removed from Tier 3 and placed on the Tier 2 watch list. The United States may restrict foreign assistance to Tier 3 nations subject to presidential approval.
Meanwhile, Malaysia's predominant human trafficking crime is forced labour, the US State Department said on Friday, after downgrading the Southeast Asian country to the worst tier in its annual report on human trafficking. Malaysia fell to 'Tier 3' in this year's closely watched Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report as it continued to conflate human trafficking and migrant smuggling crimes, and did not adequately address or criminally pursue credible allegations on labour trafficking, the report said.    -AFP


