Female refugees more at risk compared to men

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Md. Sazedul Islam

In a bid to raise awareness on the rights of refugees, Bangladesh observed the World Refugee Day recently.
UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and development organization BRAC chalked out programmes to observe the day.   
It is observed that the female refugees are at more risk than the male and they hardly have access to their rights. They are apprehensive of their life; they face sexual abuse and difficult journeys.
Women and girl refugees are in a precarious position, putting them at risk of exploitation by others. Pregnant, disabled and older women may face particular challenges.         
At the moment, Bangladesh is facing the largest refugee crisis in the world because of influx of huge number of Rohingyas who came into Bangladesh from Myanmar due to brutal crackdown on them. A large number of women and girls are among the Rohingyas. It is needed to ensure their protection.        
Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC held programs at Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar with the participation of young boys and girls.
Community Group members of Community-Based Protection of BRAC held a drawing competition and a henna festival at Camp-4 Extension of Rohingya Shelter Centre in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.  
Community Group volunteers celebrated the occasion by making different designs of henna (mehedi) on other's hands.
An open discussion and an awareness session were held at Camp-21 in Ukhiya where Abu Md. Nurul Huda, Assistant Community-Based Protection Officer of UNHCR, was present.  
Organized by UNHCR, an exhibition displaying the hand-made goods of Rohingyas, who are volunteers of Community-Based Protection of BRAC, was held at UNHCR's Cox's Bazar district office.  
Addressing the events, Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of HCMP of BRAC, said BRAC stood beside Rohingyas since the inception of the refugee crisis being imbued with the spirit of humanitarian cause.
BRAC chalked out plans and now implementing those at Rohingya camps by attaching importance to issues like education, health, protection of women and children, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), she observed.
The author is a freelance journalist



Female refugees more at risk compared to men
