

Societal attitudes to people with disabilities need to change

Human rights are for everyone and everywhere. They are universal and inalienable, which means these rights can never be taken away. However, the application of human rights can be limited in some circumstances. For instance, when someone breaks the law or in the interests of national security. Human rights are founded on common ideals such as non-discrimination, equality, dignity, fairness, respect, and autonomy. These ideals are legally defined and protected.

Human rights law is derived from the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), adopted in 1948. The fundamental objective of human rights law is to protect vulnerable sections of society such as women, children, people with disabilities, the elderly, etc. The legal instrument that deals with people with disabilities is the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. According to the convention, persons with disabilities are defined as "those who have long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments which in interaction with various barriers may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others." This convention seeks to ensure that people with disabilities enjoy full and equal rights and fundamental freedoms like other people. It is as applicable to children as adults.

Since the adoption of this convention, society has witnessed numerous positive changes in relation to the management and treatment of people with disabilities. The 182 state parties which have ratified the convention agreed to the promotion of the rights of people with disabilities. This agreement has generated a great deal of awareness within societies.

Yet challenges relating to the vulnerability of the people with disabilities continue to threaten their welfare. The reason people with disabilities are vulnerable in any society is that they rely on others for care and support or because of social isolation, their environment, or the nature of their disability. While anyone can be subjected to violence, abuse, or neglect, people with disabilities are more vulnerable. Women and girls with disabilities are at an even higher risk of violence than the general population. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, annually, violence against disabled children occurs almost two times more frequently in comparison to children without disabilities.

There are many types of disabilities, some remain hidden from common sight for lack of awareness such as autism, a disability affecting 1 in 160 children. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a broad category of a medical condition. This disorder is distinguished by some difficulty with social interaction and communication. Atypical patterns of activities and behaviors, such as difficulty transitioning from one activity to the next, a focus on details, and unusual reactions to sensations, are also some of the characteristics of this disorder.

Many children with autism, especially in developing countries aren't able to get a proper diagnosis, let alone treatment and care.

A delayed diagnosis results in a delay in treatment, which has a significant impact on the prognosis. Delayed diagnosis may be due to lack of awareness, fear of social stigma, and limited access to medical care, particularly in developing countries. Whatever the reason, this places a significant financial and social burden on the family and the government.

So, awareness is one of the most important challenges. A family that lives with autism because of their daughter's condition used social media innovatively to do their bit in raising awareness about this problem. Luftar-Samjun, a Bangladeshi couple based in London has been posting on Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram about their 9-year-old autistic daughter, Saniya Rahman. By doing so, they helped other parents understand what it is like to raise children with autism. They also give advice to other parents or guardians based on their own experiences.

It is our responsibility, as a society to ensure that people with disabilities enjoy all their rights. Necessary legal structures need to be built in line with the provisions of the Convention on the people with disabilities. This can only happen when all countries faithfully implement it. Society should be mature enough to realize the importance of the rights of vulnerable sections including the people with disabilities. That can only happen through education and better training since childhood.

It must be understood that the key distinction between a person without any disability and the one with a disability is social adaptation. Educate people with disabilities on how to solve problems and develop qualities that will engage them in social and professional fields that interest them. When this becomes a reality, society's attitude toward people with disabilities will change significantly.























