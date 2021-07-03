Federer blows away cobwebs

LONDON, JULY 2: Roger Federer moved up a gear as he produced a far more polished performance in his second round demolition of Frenchman Richard Gasquet at Wimbledon on Thursday beating him 7-6 (7/1), 6-1, 6-4.

The 39-year-old eight-time champion had looked rusty and edgy at times in his first round clash with Gasquet's compatriot Adrian Mannarino.

However, the cobwebs that come with so few competitive matches in almost two years due to two knee operations were blown away.

Landmarks and Federer go hand in hand and on Thursday he became the oldest man in 46 years to reach the Wimbledon third round -- Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made the third round at the All England Club in 1975.

He next plays Britain's fast-improving Cameron Norrie for a place in the last 16.

"Cam is a good guy and is having a wonderful year. He has done well here but it's time for him to go out!" said Federer.

Norrie is third on the ATP list for most wins this year and notched up number 31 as he swept aside Australian wildcard Alex Bolt 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Norrie joins fellow Britons Dan Evans and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray in the third round. -AFP