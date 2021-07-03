Video
UEFA blocks Euro tickets recently sold to UK-based England fans

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

ROME, JULY 2: European football's governing body UEFA has cancelled all tickets recently sold to English residents for their country's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome this weekend to stop fans travelling to the Italian capital and not respecting Covid-19 quarantine rules, Italian authorities announced Thursday.
Italian health regulations mean supporters travelling from Britain face five days of quarantine.
To avoid these regulations being abused, "a specific ticketing policy has been put in place" for Saturday's last eight tie, the Italian interior ministry said in a statement.
UEFA, at the behest of Italian authorities, decided to block the sale and transfer of tickets from Thursday night, but also to cancel tickets sold to UK residents from midnight, Monday, on.    -AFP


