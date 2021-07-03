Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka over Indian 'B team' tour

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

COLOMBO, JULY 2: Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga on Friday slammed the island's sports leaders for agreeing to a tour by a "second level" India side.
Ranatunga, 57, said the tour undermined the country's "dignity" as he attacked Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa and Sri Lanka Cricket.
India's team led by Shikhar Dhawan arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday to prepare for the three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games that start July 13.
Top stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were noted absentees. All are preparing for a Test series in England next month.
"The Indian squad that came to Sri Lanka is not their best, it is a second level team," Ranatunga said. "Didn't our sports minister or cricket administrators know this."
"Sri Lanka may have gone down (in the rankings), but as a cricketing nation we have an identity, we have dignity, we should not be sending our best to play an Indian B team."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Federer blows away cobwebs
Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi
UEFA blocks Euro tickets recently sold to UK-based England fans
Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win
Sterling slaying ghosts of England past at Euro 2020
Denmark dreaming of 1992 repeat but facing dangerous Czech side
Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka over Indian 'B team' tour
Pakistan cricket gives birthday boy Rizwan top contract


Latest News
Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro semis
Bangladesh gets 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine
German Kroos retires from international football
Destitute, orphans enjoy wedding feast of 400 guests
Wake up for movement: Fakhrul to youths
BPL, BCL Football matches postponed
Destiny MD's zoom meetings: Steps taken against 17 jail guards
Metro rail functional test begins
BGMEA welcomes Walt Disney's move to reinstate sourcing
7 Covid patients die due to nasal cannula shortage in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Bangladesh responsible for greenhouse gas emissions?
Our often-overlooked golden geese!
Managing residual risk of loans
Strict lockdown sets in
Dr. Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP
Valiant FF Shahjahan Kabir laid to rest
Obituary
China a trusted partner: PM
Nida Dar becomes Asia's first woman cricketer to grab 100 wickets in T-20Is
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft