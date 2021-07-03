Pakistan cricket gives birthday boy Rizwan top contract

KARACHI, JULY 2: Star performers Hasan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan have been upgraded to the top category of Pakistan cricket as officials announced the latest central contracts Friday.

The contracts determine pay and other benefits for an elite list of 20 players, with the aim of retaining talent in Pakistan.

The latest list is a timely birthday gift for Hasan, who turned 27 on Friday.

He joined all-format skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rizwan in the 'A' category, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Hasan missed out on a contract last year through injury, but has made a great comeback in all three formats -- taking 10 wickets against South Africa in February and another nine against Zimbabwe three months later.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan has also been playing well, scoring maiden Test and Twenty20 centuries this year.

But senior players Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas, Asad Shafiq and Imad Wasim were excluded from the list, as were exciting youngsters Haider Ali and Naseem Shah.

The PCB has upped salaries for all the contracted players, with 'A' category players getting 1.375 million rupees ($8,700) a month. -AFP







