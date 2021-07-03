Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan cricket gives birthday boy Rizwan top contract

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

KARACHI, JULY 2: Star performers Hasan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan have been upgraded to the top category of Pakistan cricket as officials announced the latest central contracts Friday.
The contracts determine pay and other benefits for an elite list of 20 players, with the aim of retaining talent in Pakistan.
The latest list is a timely birthday gift for Hasan, who turned 27 on Friday.
He joined all-format skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rizwan in the 'A' category, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Hasan missed out on a contract last year through injury, but has made a great comeback in all three formats -- taking 10 wickets against South Africa in February and another nine against Zimbabwe three months later.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan has also been playing well, scoring maiden Test and Twenty20 centuries this year.
But senior players Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas, Asad Shafiq and Imad Wasim were excluded from the list, as were exciting youngsters Haider Ali and Naseem Shah.
The PCB has upped salaries for all the contracted players, with 'A' category players getting 1.375 million rupees ($8,700) a month.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Federer blows away cobwebs
Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi
UEFA blocks Euro tickets recently sold to UK-based England fans
Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win
Sterling slaying ghosts of England past at Euro 2020
Denmark dreaming of 1992 repeat but facing dangerous Czech side
Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka over Indian 'B team' tour
Pakistan cricket gives birthday boy Rizwan top contract


Latest News
Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro semis
Bangladesh gets 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine
German Kroos retires from international football
Destitute, orphans enjoy wedding feast of 400 guests
Wake up for movement: Fakhrul to youths
BPL, BCL Football matches postponed
Destiny MD's zoom meetings: Steps taken against 17 jail guards
Metro rail functional test begins
BGMEA welcomes Walt Disney's move to reinstate sourcing
7 Covid patients die due to nasal cannula shortage in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Bangladesh responsible for greenhouse gas emissions?
Our often-overlooked golden geese!
Managing residual risk of loans
Strict lockdown sets in
Dr. Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP
Valiant FF Shahjahan Kabir laid to rest
Obituary
China a trusted partner: PM
Nida Dar becomes Asia's first woman cricketer to grab 100 wickets in T-20Is
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft