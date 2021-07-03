Sri Lanka sets a dubious world record in ODIs

Nothing is going right for the visiting Sri Lankan team.

Thursday's defeat against England has set the Sri Lanka team the world record. The team has surpassed the highest number of defeats (428) in the ODIs' beating the earlier sharing record with the Indian team.

Both India and Sri Lanka started playing ODIs' in 1975.

According to Anura Tennekoon, who has been the first ODI captain, the Sri Lankan team should work hard to improve their performance.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo on Friday, he said, "If we have surpassed India in the number of ODI defeats it shows India also struggled in the past and now have improved to become a good ODI team".

"Sri Lanka could take a lesson from India and work hard at their game improve skills in all aspects of the game and get back to winning ways".

Interestingly, the last ODI defeat suffered by the Sri Lankan team was the first on July 1.

Before this, the team had never lost an ODI on July 1. Infact, they've beaten England twice on July 1, in 2006 and 2011. Few members of their teams in 2006 and 2011 are now in England. Chaminda Vaas is a fast bowling coach and Sanga was on commentary duty as recently in the World Test Championship final.







