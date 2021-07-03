BFF greet sports journalists

World Sports Journalist Day is observed globally on July 2 every year in order to recognise the efforts of sports journalists.

On the occasion of World Sports Journalist Day, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice present, vice presidents, all executive members, general secretary, standing committee, officials and employees greeted all the sports journalists of country.

A BFF message said BFF hopes that the country's sports journalists will continue to cover objective news in the future as well as the past and will play a leading role in development of the country's sports arena.

In another BFF's message, BFF media committee's chairman Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and other members of the media committee greeted all the sports journalists of country.

The BFF media committee hoped that sports journalists will play a greater role in development of the country's sports arena in the future as the past.

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) was founded during the Summer Olympics in Paris on July 2, 1924. It has 161 national associations throughout the world.

Since 1994, July 2, the day has been celebrated as World Sports Journalist Day, keeping in mind the founding day of the AIPS.

World Sports Journalism Day is observed to raise public awareness about the role and importance of sports journalism. -BSS







