Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World Sports Journalist Day

BFF greet sports journalists

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

World Sports Journalist Day is observed globally on July 2 every year in order to recognise the efforts of sports journalists.
On the occasion of World Sports Journalist Day, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice present, vice presidents, all executive members, general secretary, standing committee, officials and employees greeted all the sports journalists of country.
A BFF message said BFF hopes that the country's sports journalists will continue to cover objective news in the future as well as the past and will play a leading role in development of the country's sports arena.
In another BFF's message, BFF media committee's chairman Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and other members of the media committee greeted all the sports journalists of country.
The BFF media committee hoped that sports journalists will play a greater role in development of the country's sports arena in the future as the past.
The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) was founded during the Summer Olympics in Paris on July 2, 1924. It has 161 national associations throughout the world.
Since 1994, July 2, the day has been celebrated as World Sports Journalist Day, keeping in mind the founding day of the AIPS.
World Sports Journalism Day is observed to raise public awareness about the role and importance of sports journalism.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Federer blows away cobwebs
Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi
UEFA blocks Euro tickets recently sold to UK-based England fans
Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win
Sterling slaying ghosts of England past at Euro 2020
Denmark dreaming of 1992 repeat but facing dangerous Czech side
Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka over Indian 'B team' tour
Pakistan cricket gives birthday boy Rizwan top contract


Latest News
Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro semis
Bangladesh gets 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine
German Kroos retires from international football
Destitute, orphans enjoy wedding feast of 400 guests
Wake up for movement: Fakhrul to youths
BPL, BCL Football matches postponed
Destiny MD's zoom meetings: Steps taken against 17 jail guards
Metro rail functional test begins
BGMEA welcomes Walt Disney's move to reinstate sourcing
7 Covid patients die due to nasal cannula shortage in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Bangladesh responsible for greenhouse gas emissions?
Our often-overlooked golden geese!
Managing residual risk of loans
Strict lockdown sets in
Dr. Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP
Valiant FF Shahjahan Kabir laid to rest
Obituary
China a trusted partner: PM
Nida Dar becomes Asia's first woman cricketer to grab 100 wickets in T-20Is
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft