Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 8:56 AM
Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe 2021

Williams, Ervine, Chatara return in host Test squad alongside four uncapped

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Sports Reporter

Players of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a 20-member Test squad on Thursday ahead of the one-off Test against Bangladesh between July 7 and 11, where regular skipper Sean Williams, veteran players like Craig Ervine and Tendai Chatara made their comeback.
Williams recovered from soft tissue injury, to his left hand, which saw him withdraw from the two-match Test series against Pakistan in May while Ervine ruled out of the same series due to calf injury. Chatara on the other hand, had last played international cricket against Pakistan in November last year.
But there was no place for Prince Masvaure, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Brendon Mavuta and Tarisai Musakanda, who were part of the previous two-match Test series against Pakistan.
Sikandar Raza is still out recovering from surgery while late bloomer Roy Kaia had secured his place in the squad.
Former Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket captain Dion Myers, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano are the newbie in the squad.

Zimbabwe Test squad
Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams (captain).


