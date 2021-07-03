

The Haunted Railway Station of Jharia-Janjail

To go to Jharia-Janjail from Dhaka one had to take a train to Mymensingh first then get on a different train to Gouripur Junction (about 20 miles away), and then take a branch line to Jharia. This means you really had to have Jharia-Janjail as your destination, one and only. You will ask who really wants to go there going through so many hoops. For those people who have business or those who want to go across the border Jharia-Janjail train was the only way as in the time I am talking about there was no bus service from Mymensingh town to Jharia-Janjail. I happened to be there in one eerie evening in the winter of 1965.

That winter I had volunteered to work for two months as a teacher in Gouripur College teaching English. I never knew this College and I had never stepped foot in Mymensingh district before that time. I was kind of forced to volunteering because of boredom waiting for my Master's Exam results. I had agreed to work on one condition, which I would quit after two months. The College Principal (who happened to me my senior at the University and was a founder of the College) happily agreed.

The name Jharia-Janjail struck me as unique from the first day I saw the notice in Gouripur station. As I alighted from the train from Mymensingh I read in the notice that to go to Jharia-Janjail passengers should change trains there. Now where is this Jharia-Janjail?

I had lodged in the College provided teachers hostel housed in an old building which was a Kachari (business office) of the old Gouripur Zamindar. There were four other teachers lodging there all of whom were from Mymensingh.

I was the only one from outside the district. From my conversation with them I learnt that Jharia-Janjail is indeed a remote area of the district although not too far from Gouripur. There were only four stations between Gouripur and Jharia, but Railway was the only access to that place (besides a semi-paved road plied by rickety vans). I also learnt that there were only two trains each way every day, one leaving in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The same train operated both ways. It took about one hour each way.

What took me one morning of December to Jharia-Janjail is rather unusual. There was a Bengali teacher of the college who lived with us in the mess who hailed from that area. He always used to talk about an old Shiva Mandir of Jharia that according to him was nearly five hundred years old. Despite its age the temple was well preserved because the Hindus of the area who are Shaiva (devotees of Shiva) took care of the temple for generations. There was a family of purohits who performed daily rituals in the temple who also had been residing near the temple for generations. I requested Nikhil Babu if he could take me to Jharia one day to show me the old temple, and he agreed.

Unfortunately, Nikhil Babu fell sick in the morning of the day we were planning to go. Since I was approaching the end of my contracted period in the college, I could not wait for another Sunday. Nikhil Babu said he would send me a letter of introduction to the purohit and he would show me the temple. I took the letter and set off for Gouripur train station.

I took the morning train from Gouripur to Jharia-Janjail arriving there a little before noon. Jharia-Janjail was a train station that had seen better days. The train station which was housed in a tin shed had only two rooms, one for the station master and another for the guard who also rang the bell announcing arrival of train. The station master also served as the ticket clerk selling tickets from the ticket booth located in the same room as his office. There was no electricity.

Since the trains arrived and departed during daylight there was no necessity for lights. But nonetheless there were kerosene lanterns in the station for emergency night time use. Passengers used the platform as a waiting room before boarding trains. There was a small tea stall near the station which sold milk tea in tin cups and also bananas and cookies. Since smoking was quite common that time, the vendor also sold bidis and cheap cigarettes. There was a coil made of coconut fibre hanging from a wooden bar with a slowly burning end that worked as a cigarette lighter for the smokers.

The first thing after arriving at Jharia I did was to go and see the train station master. He was a man in his fifties with a skull cap covering his nearly bald pate. He received me politely asking what help he could provide. I told him that I was there to see the old Shiv Mandir. He pointed toward a village in the eastern direction and said the Mandir was located in that village and that it was a mile away. I took his direction and set off for the village with a sad heart.

I had little difficulty in finding the Mandir when I reached the village. It was located in the centre, a tall pyramidal structure with pointed spires and terracotta engravings of god Shiva on four sides. There were several Ashwatta trees in the front that shaded the Mandir.

When I approached the Mandir I found several people bowing before the Mandir offering their devotion from outside. The huge door, which was the main entrance, was closed. While I was standing in front of the door not knowing if I should knock, and an elderly man in white dhoti with sandal paste on forehead came from inside. Thinking that he must be the purohit I greeted him with a smile and said I was carrying a letter from Professor Nikhil. I handed him the letter. The purohit read the letter and smiled back. Come inside, he said. I followed him.

The Mandir was cavernous inside with a huge stone image of Lord Shiva probably twelve feet tall. Around the statue there were several smaller icons of other deities. The walls of the temple were engraved with images of various deities. There were piles of garlands around the main statue. There was an overwhelming smell of incense burning. After about ten minutes or so I thought I had seen enough and thanked the purohit (Hindu priest) for allowing me inside.

When I reached the train station it was already 3:30 P.M. My train was scheduled at 4 P.M, so I had enough time. There were already a lot of people waiting for the train. It was soon past the departure time, but the train from Gouripur had not arrived. An hour passed and people were getting restive. Around six o'clock the Station Master came out and announced that the afternoon train got stuck at Purbodhala, a station just before Jharia because the engine broke down. There would be no train that afternoon. The next train will be tomorrow morning when a relief engine can come to rescue the train.

While all other passengers took the news on their stride and headed back to their homes, the sky broke on my head. I had no place to go in this god forsaken place, nor had this rural station had any rest house or hotel.

I realized I had to spend the night in this station under the open sky. I was sitting alone on a bench in the station after all passengers bemoaning my fate and foolishness to take on this venture when the old Station Master came and asked if I had any place to spend the night.

I shook my head. The Station Master said since it was already dark, he could let me stay in his office and spend the night there. Unfortunately, he could not offer me any food, but there were some bananas in the cupboard which I could eat if I was hungry. I was so struck by the generosity of the Station Master that I said there would be no necessity for food. I would be grateful if I could just spend the night in his office.

To be continued...

The writer is a former civil servant

Disclaimer: This is a pure fiction. It has no bearing to any humans living or dead. There are not too many people in Bangladesh who have heard of a Train station called Jharia-Janjail not to speak of having been there. For the benefit of those who have never heard of this place, let me tell you it is a Train station in one of the most obscure areas of Bangladesh. Its location is in Netrakona, formerly a sub-division of Mymensingh district, now a district. The Train station was built in British period to provide railway access to remote areas of the then Mymensingh district bordering Garo Hills of Meghalaya State of India.To go to Jharia-Janjail from Dhaka one had to take a train to Mymensingh first then get on a different train to Gouripur Junction (about 20 miles away), and then take a branch line to Jharia. This means you really had to have Jharia-Janjail as your destination, one and only. You will ask who really wants to go there going through so many hoops. For those people who have business or those who want to go across the border Jharia-Janjail train was the only way as in the time I am talking about there was no bus service from Mymensingh town to Jharia-Janjail. I happened to be there in one eerie evening in the winter of 1965.That winter I had volunteered to work for two months as a teacher in Gouripur College teaching English. I never knew this College and I had never stepped foot in Mymensingh district before that time. I was kind of forced to volunteering because of boredom waiting for my Master's Exam results. I had agreed to work on one condition, which I would quit after two months. The College Principal (who happened to me my senior at the University and was a founder of the College) happily agreed.The name Jharia-Janjail struck me as unique from the first day I saw the notice in Gouripur station. As I alighted from the train from Mymensingh I read in the notice that to go to Jharia-Janjail passengers should change trains there. Now where is this Jharia-Janjail?I had lodged in the College provided teachers hostel housed in an old building which was a Kachari (business office) of the old Gouripur Zamindar. There were four other teachers lodging there all of whom were from Mymensingh.I was the only one from outside the district. From my conversation with them I learnt that Jharia-Janjail is indeed a remote area of the district although not too far from Gouripur. There were only four stations between Gouripur and Jharia, but Railway was the only access to that place (besides a semi-paved road plied by rickety vans). I also learnt that there were only two trains each way every day, one leaving in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The same train operated both ways. It took about one hour each way.What took me one morning of December to Jharia-Janjail is rather unusual. There was a Bengali teacher of the college who lived with us in the mess who hailed from that area. He always used to talk about an old Shiva Mandir of Jharia that according to him was nearly five hundred years old. Despite its age the temple was well preserved because the Hindus of the area who are Shaiva (devotees of Shiva) took care of the temple for generations. There was a family of purohits who performed daily rituals in the temple who also had been residing near the temple for generations. I requested Nikhil Babu if he could take me to Jharia one day to show me the old temple, and he agreed.Unfortunately, Nikhil Babu fell sick in the morning of the day we were planning to go. Since I was approaching the end of my contracted period in the college, I could not wait for another Sunday. Nikhil Babu said he would send me a letter of introduction to the purohit and he would show me the temple. I took the letter and set off for Gouripur train station.I took the morning train from Gouripur to Jharia-Janjail arriving there a little before noon. Jharia-Janjail was a train station that had seen better days. The train station which was housed in a tin shed had only two rooms, one for the station master and another for the guard who also rang the bell announcing arrival of train. The station master also served as the ticket clerk selling tickets from the ticket booth located in the same room as his office. There was no electricity.Since the trains arrived and departed during daylight there was no necessity for lights. But nonetheless there were kerosene lanterns in the station for emergency night time use. Passengers used the platform as a waiting room before boarding trains. There was a small tea stall near the station which sold milk tea in tin cups and also bananas and cookies. Since smoking was quite common that time, the vendor also sold bidis and cheap cigarettes. There was a coil made of coconut fibre hanging from a wooden bar with a slowly burning end that worked as a cigarette lighter for the smokers.The first thing after arriving at Jharia I did was to go and see the train station master. He was a man in his fifties with a skull cap covering his nearly bald pate. He received me politely asking what help he could provide. I told him that I was there to see the old Shiv Mandir. He pointed toward a village in the eastern direction and said the Mandir was located in that village and that it was a mile away. I took his direction and set off for the village with a sad heart.I had little difficulty in finding the Mandir when I reached the village. It was located in the centre, a tall pyramidal structure with pointed spires and terracotta engravings of god Shiva on four sides. There were several Ashwatta trees in the front that shaded the Mandir.When I approached the Mandir I found several people bowing before the Mandir offering their devotion from outside. The huge door, which was the main entrance, was closed. While I was standing in front of the door not knowing if I should knock, and an elderly man in white dhoti with sandal paste on forehead came from inside. Thinking that he must be the purohit I greeted him with a smile and said I was carrying a letter from Professor Nikhil. I handed him the letter. The purohit read the letter and smiled back. Come inside, he said. I followed him.The Mandir was cavernous inside with a huge stone image of Lord Shiva probably twelve feet tall. Around the statue there were several smaller icons of other deities. The walls of the temple were engraved with images of various deities. There were piles of garlands around the main statue. There was an overwhelming smell of incense burning. After about ten minutes or so I thought I had seen enough and thanked the purohit (Hindu priest) for allowing me inside.When I reached the train station it was already 3:30 P.M. My train was scheduled at 4 P.M, so I had enough time. There were already a lot of people waiting for the train. It was soon past the departure time, but the train from Gouripur had not arrived. An hour passed and people were getting restive. Around six o'clock the Station Master came out and announced that the afternoon train got stuck at Purbodhala, a station just before Jharia because the engine broke down. There would be no train that afternoon. The next train will be tomorrow morning when a relief engine can come to rescue the train.While all other passengers took the news on their stride and headed back to their homes, the sky broke on my head. I had no place to go in this god forsaken place, nor had this rural station had any rest house or hotel.I realized I had to spend the night in this station under the open sky. I was sitting alone on a bench in the station after all passengers bemoaning my fate and foolishness to take on this venture when the old Station Master came and asked if I had any place to spend the night.I shook my head. The Station Master said since it was already dark, he could let me stay in his office and spend the night there. Unfortunately, he could not offer me any food, but there were some bananas in the cupboard which I could eat if I was hungry. I was so struck by the generosity of the Station Master that I said there would be no necessity for food. I would be grateful if I could just spend the night in his office.To be continued...The writer is a former civil servantDisclaimer: This is a pure fiction. It has no bearing to any humans living or dead.