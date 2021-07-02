Video
23 businesses selected for Bangabandhu Industrial Award 2020

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government on Thursday announced names of 23 business organisations for "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2020" for the first time to boost the private industries.
The Industries Ministry will award the organisations under seven categories to
recognise their outstanding contribution to the sector.
The organizations which are named in large industry category, are - Square Pharmaceuticals, Jaj Bhuiyan Textile Mills, Adury Apparels, and Universal Jeans of Chattogram.
Besides, Auko Tex, Fortune Shoes, Rahimafrooz Renewable Energy, and Madhobdi Dyeing Finishing Mills were selected under the medium industry category while Aman Plastic Industries, SR Handicrafts of Pabna, and Alim Industries of Sylhet have been selected under the small industry category.
Names of Karukola of Jamalpur, Trim Tex Bangladesh of Dhaka, and Janata Engineering of Chuadanga were selected under the micro-industry category while Servic Engine, Super Star Electronics and Mir Telecom were selected under Hi-Tech industry category.
Besides, Classical Handmade Product of Nilphamari, Ayojon Jashore, and Sonagaon Nakhsikatha Mohila Unnayan Sangstha of Naryanganj were selected under handicrafts industry category while Cumilla Arts and Crafts of Cumilla, Rongmela Nari Unnayan Sangstha of Naryanganj, and Agroj of Dhaka are selected under cottage industry category.
While talking to reporters, ministry's Secretary Zakia Sultana said the awardees would be given a gold medal, a replica of the award, a certificate and cash by September this year. The award-winners will be allowed to use the VIP lounge at the airports in the country for the next three years.


