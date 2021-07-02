Video
Friday, 2 July, 2021
Home Front Page

Flash Flood Hits North

Brahmaputra, Jamuna in spate

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Following monsoon rains and onrush of water from the upstream during the last 24 hours water levels in the rivers of Brahmanputra basin, including Kurigram and Jamuna rivers at Sirajganj, have started increasing gradually. Due to the rise in the water level, a flood-like situation is prevailing in the major rivers of the area.
According to Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone Jyoti Prosad Ghosh, the increasing trend of water levels of the major rivers might continue during the next 72 hours in the Brahmaputra basin.
"Due to sharp rise in water levels during the last 24 hours, the Dharla was flowing only 12cm below the danger mark at Kurigram while     the Teesta below the danger mark by only 20cm at Dalia and 34cm at Kawnia points respectively at 9:00am today (Thursday)," he added.
The Brahmaputra, Jamuna and other rivers were flowing well below their respective danger marks today in the river basin where a flash flood is likely in the next few days.
Our Correspondent from Fulbari in Kurigram reports due to continuous rainfall on last three days, water level of the Dharla at its Sheikh Hasina Bridge point has increased by 30.57cm than usual. Along with the rain water, upstream water also started flowing in the rivers Dharla, Baromasia and Nilkamal.
In this situation, the people of the region have been apprehending advance floods in the area.
Kurigram Rajarahat Weather Observation Centre-in-Charge Subal Chandra Roy, however, claimed the situation may turn into a short flood in the area.
He said that in last 24 hours, around 80cm rainfall was recorded in the area. Till 12:00pm on Thursday, around 15cm rainfall was recorded. The trend would continue for the next one week and heavy to medium rainfall may continue during the period.
Upazila Project Implementation Officer (PIO) Sabuj Kumar Gupta said that they have already prepared the list of flood shelters for the distressed people for sheltering them during probable flood.
Water Development Board's Executive Engineer of Lalmonirhat Mizanur Rahman said that increasing by 30.57cm in the last 24 hours, the water level of Dharla River is now flowing near the danger mark. The water level may cross the danger level within a week, if the increasing trend continues.
Our Correspondent from Sirajganj reports that increasing the water level by 11.48cm in last 24 hours, the water of Jamuna River was flowing 1.87cm below the danger mark. The water level is increasing due to continuous rainfall and upstream water started entering the river.
Due to the pressure of water flow, erosion in some places of the river protection embankment in Sirajganj was seen. The officials and workers of Water Development Board have been working to protect the river from erosion.
WDB Executive Engineer of Sirajganj Shafiqul Islam told this correspondent that they have been working to protect probable erosion throwing geo bags at the weak points of the embankments.
BWDB Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone Jyoti Prosad Ghosh informed that they have already taken early preparedness to face the situation during possible floods in eight districts of Rangpur. Till filing of this in the evening of Thursday, no incident of breaching of flood control embankments was reported.
To conduct repairing works and management of flood control embankments on emergency basis when needed, all 12 divisions of three circles of BWBD's Rangpur zone are continuing to procure geo-textile bags and other materials for the purpose.


