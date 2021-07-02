Country to get vaccines tomorrow:  Minister

Through a video message on Thursday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque informed in a happy mood that a consignment of 4.5 million doses of corona vaccines would reach shortly.

As he said, 12 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine and 12 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine will reach today while another 13 lakh

Moderna vaccines and 9 lakh Sinopharm vaccine are to arrive tomorrow.

However, the country is getting 25 lakh Moderna vaccine under Covax facility and Sinopharm vaccine as per agreement with China.

Bangladesh bought vaccine from Chinese Sinopharm of its own. Earlier, China had delivered Bangladesh 11 lakh doses of vaccines in two phases.









