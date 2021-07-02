Switzerland to give Tk 90cr more as C-19 support

Switzerland will provide additional 9.8 million Swiss Francs (approximately Tk 90 crore) to scale up its support for an effective community-based response as Covid-19 cases are again on the rise in Bangladesh.

With these additional funds, Switzerland broadens its engagement with national and international partner organizations, in close collaboration with

he Government of Bangladesh, to help local communities curb the spread of the virus and reinforce socio-economic resilience, a Swiss Embassy release said on Thursday.

Since the first outbreak of the pandemic in April last year, Switzerland has earmarked 17 million Swiss Francs (Tk 160 crore) to over 20 projects across Bangladesh, reaching the most vulnerable and remote communities and supporting organizations working at the frontline.

These interventions have proven to be efficient in delivering timely remedy against the negative impacts of the pandemic, said the Swiss Embassy release.

So far, with Swiss support, around 1.5 million people were sensitized and trained on upholding hygiene standards; 1 million people received telemedicine services for better treatment of C0vid-19; 130,000 slum dwellers received hygiene kits and 80,000 gained access to handwashing facilities; 115,000 people received cash and 60,000 food or vitamin contributions, it said.

Moreover, four helplines were established, offering psychosocial and legal support to survivors of gender-based violence.

Moving ahead, ensuring vaccines for all is key to finding a way out of this unprecedented global crisis, said the Embassy release.

Following the pledge of an additional 300 million Swiss Francs to the COVAX facility, the Federal Council announced the donation of 4 million AstraZeneca vaccines to this multilateral initiative. This will help get more Covid-19 vaccines, to be deployed more quickly to developing countries.







