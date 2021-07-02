Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Switzerland to give Tk 90cr more as C-19 support

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Diplomatic Correspondent

Switzerland will provide additional 9.8 million Swiss Francs (approximately Tk 90 crore) to scale up its support for an effective community-based response as Covid-19 cases are again on the rise in Bangladesh.
With these additional funds, Switzerland broadens its engagement with national and international partner organizations, in close collaboration with
he Government of Bangladesh, to help local communities curb the spread of the virus and reinforce socio-economic resilience, a Swiss Embassy release said on Thursday.
Since the first outbreak of the pandemic in April last year, Switzerland has earmarked 17 million Swiss Francs (Tk 160 crore) to over 20 projects across Bangladesh, reaching the most vulnerable and remote communities and supporting organizations working at the frontline.
These interventions have proven to be efficient in delivering timely remedy against the negative impacts of the pandemic, said the Swiss Embassy release.
So far, with Swiss support, around 1.5 million people were sensitized and trained on upholding hygiene standards; 1 million people received telemedicine services for better treatment of C0vid-19; 130,000 slum dwellers received hygiene kits and 80,000 gained access to handwashing facilities; 115,000 people received cash and 60,000 food or vitamin contributions, it said.
Moreover, four helplines were established, offering psychosocial and legal support to survivors of gender-based violence.
Moving ahead, ensuring vaccines for all is key to finding a way out of this unprecedented global crisis, said the Embassy release.
Following the pledge of an additional 300 million Swiss Francs to the COVAX facility, the Federal Council announced the donation of 4 million AstraZeneca vaccines to this multilateral initiative. This will help get more Covid-19 vaccines, to be deployed more quickly to developing countries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tributes paid to terror attack victims
Dhaka Boat Club stands on encroached land of Turag
Destiny’s Rafiqul Amin running MLM business from jail
23 businesses selected for Bangabandhu Industrial Award 2020
Brahmaputra, Jamuna in spate
Country to get vaccines tomorrow:  Minister
Switzerland to give Tk 90cr more as C-19 support
Anyone trying to bully us will face bloodshed: Xi


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft