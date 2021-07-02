

Covid-19 claims 143 more lives, infects 8,301 others in 24 hours

In the last seven days the country recorded a total of 778 deaths due to Covid-19. Some 108 patients died on June 25, 77 on June 26, 119 on June 27, 104 on June 28, 112 on June 29, 115 on June 30, and 143 patients died on July 1.

Besides, 4,663 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with 89.08 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country also logged the second highest positivity rate of 25.9 per cent since the pandemic began. On August 3, the test positivity stood at 31.91 per cent. The overall test positivity rate stands at 13.88 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.59 per cent.

A total of 32,055 samples were tested in 566 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. Among the latest victims, 90 were men, and 53 were women. Of the victims, 132 died in different hospitals across the country while 11 at home.

In the meantime, the Khulna division registered the record number of deaths from Covid-19 with 46 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Besides, a whopping 35 deaths were reported in the capital followed by the Rajshahi division reporting 19 single-day deaths. Moreover, 15 of the total deceased were in the Chattogram division, 10 in Rampur, eight in Barishal, seven in Sylhet, and three in Mymensingh division.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,415 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,231 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,964,000 lives and infected as many as 183,083,000 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 167,642,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







The highest daily death toll of 143 people from Covid-19 was recorded on Thursday taking the number of fatalities to 14,646 while 8,301 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am raising the number of infections to 921,559.In the last seven days the country recorded a total of 778 deaths due to Covid-19. Some 108 patients died on June 25, 77 on June 26, 119 on June 27, 104 on June 28, 112 on June 29, 115 on June 30, and 143 patients died on July 1.Besides, 4,663 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with 89.08 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The country also logged the second highest positivity rate of 25.9 per cent since the pandemic began. On August 3, the test positivity stood at 31.91 per cent. The overall test positivity rate stands at 13.88 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.59 per cent.A total of 32,055 samples were tested in 566 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. Among the latest victims, 90 were men, and 53 were women. Of the victims, 132 died in different hospitals across the country while 11 at home.In the meantime, the Khulna division registered the record number of deaths from Covid-19 with 46 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.Besides, a whopping 35 deaths were reported in the capital followed by the Rajshahi division reporting 19 single-day deaths. Moreover, 15 of the total deceased were in the Chattogram division, 10 in Rampur, eight in Barishal, seven in Sylhet, and three in Mymensingh division.The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,415 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,231 were women.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,964,000 lives and infected as many as 183,083,000 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.As many as 167,642,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.