Covid-19 tests for free in govt labs this month

The Bangladesh government has decided to make all Covid-19 tests free of charge in all government-run laboratories this month.

"With the massive surge of infections across the country, the necessity of Covid-19 tests has increased. [But], paying for several members of a family for the test is becoming tough for poor people. In

this regard, it has been asked to take necessary measures to test for Covid-19 for free for only July 2021," read an official order signed by Dr Bilkis Begum, deputy secretary of the health service division of the health ministry on Thursday.Currently, Tk 100 is charged for each Covid-19 test at the fixed sample collection booths while Tk 300 for collecting samples from home.





