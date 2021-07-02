DU celebrates centenary in symbolic programme

Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday celebrated centenary and stepped into 101 years. No physical events were held on campus to mark the centenary. However, the day was celebrated through online symbolic programmes.

The programme of the day started with the national anthem and hoisting of the national flag and Dhaka University flag at the premises of Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.

University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman spoke as chief guest at the symbolic programme. He extended his best wishes and congratulations to all including teachers, students, staff, alumni, parents and

well-wishers of the university.

He said, "Our beloved educational institution has passed hundred years with the glory of acquiring and distributing knowledge."

The VC further said that the main event of the centenary will be held on November 1 and President of the country and Chancellor of the University Md Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the function as chief guest.

Later, the VC inaugurated a tree plantation programme to mark centenary celebration by planting a Coconut sapling on the Curzon Hall premises.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Pro VC) (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, Deans of different faculties, Provosts of various halls, President and General Secretary of Dhaka University Teacher's Association (DUTA) and a limited number of teachers, officers and staff were present. Acting Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar conducted the function.

As part of the programme, a virtual discussion meeting was held at 4:00pm at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom. Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, a prominent linguist, columnist and intellectual, presented keynote paper on the title 'Centenary of Dhaka University: Looking Back'.



