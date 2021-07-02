Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

DU celebrates centenary in symbolic programme

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday celebrated centenary and stepped into 101 years. No physical events were held on campus to mark the centenary. However, the day was celebrated through online symbolic programmes.
The programme of the day started with the national anthem and hoisting of the national flag and Dhaka University flag at the premises of Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.
University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman spoke as chief guest at the symbolic programme. He extended his best wishes and congratulations to all including teachers, students, staff, alumni, parents and
well-wishers of the university.
He said, "Our beloved educational institution has passed hundred years with the glory of acquiring and distributing knowledge."
The VC further said that the main event of the centenary will be held on November 1 and President of the country and Chancellor of the University Md Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the function as chief guest.
Later, the VC inaugurated a tree plantation programme to mark centenary celebration by planting a Coconut sapling on the Curzon Hall premises.
Pro Vice-Chancellor (Pro VC) (Administration) Prof  Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, Deans of different faculties, Provosts of various halls, President and General Secretary of Dhaka University Teacher's Association (DUTA) and a limited number of teachers, officers and staff were present. Acting Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar conducted the function.
As part of the programme, a virtual discussion meeting was held at 4:00pm at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom. Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, a prominent linguist, columnist and intellectual, presented keynote paper on the title 'Centenary of Dhaka University: Looking Back'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tributes paid to terror attack victims
Dhaka Boat Club stands on encroached land of Turag
Destiny’s Rafiqul Amin running MLM business from jail
23 businesses selected for Bangabandhu Industrial Award 2020
Brahmaputra, Jamuna in spate
Country to get vaccines tomorrow:  Minister
Switzerland to give Tk 90cr more as C-19 support
Anyone trying to bully us will face bloodshed: Xi


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft