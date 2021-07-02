Video
Friday, 2 July, 2021
Home Front Page

DU scraps students’ transport, dorm fees

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University has scrapped the transport and residence fees of the students as they did not get the opportunity to use the services due to closure of educational institutions in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the country.
A notification issued by
DU Registrar, on Thursday said the residence and transport fees of the students had been waived.
The notification further said whoever paid the fees earlier will be adjusted.
The notification has been sent to Deans of the faculties, Provosts of the halls, Chairmen of various departments and all other authorities concerned.


