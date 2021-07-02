Video
AL to do party homework in lockdown

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Hedayet Ullah Khan

The ruling Awami League (AL) has decided to do organizational homework and routine works because of imposition of the strict lockdown from today.
Even a few days ago it was involved in organizational activities in full swing. But the fast spreading Delta Variant of Covid-19 virus across the country has compelled AL and its associate bodies to curtail physical field-level politics.
At the same time, it would work to reduce the suffering of low-income and destitute people. AL will accelerate its humanitarian works including relief distribution and awareness building campaign in field levels amid the strict lockdown.
AL insiders said the party was thinking of creating public awareness, distributing Corona prevention materials, providing food assistance to the unemployed and keeping an eye on the opposition camp in silent politics.
Senior AL leaders said that Awami League always does politics in the interest of the country and the people of the country.
A three-day limited lockdown ended on Wednesday night in the country. A seven-day 'strict lockdown' has started from today to prevent corona
infection. Everything will be closed except emergency services at this time.
Political processions-meetings, rallies, and demonstrations are also prohibited.
In this situation, AL and its affiliated organisations cannot hold their programmes and events outside.
A senior leader of AL told the Daily Observer, "The party has some internal conflicts in different places across the country. Regarding this we will do some analytical tasks and try to find the best solution during the lockdown period."
AL Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, responsible for the Mymenshing division, said, "Since all kinds of field level political activities will remain suspended during the strict lockdown we have planned to do some homework and routine works."
"However, after lockdown we will start our organizational tours to our respective responsible areas. Because, organizational activities are not possible without physical presence," he added.
Another Organising Secretary of AL SM Kamal Hossain, Responsible for Rajshahi Division, said, "Organizational activities are going on side by side with helping people during this Corona period."
"The problems are being solved by meeting with the leaders of different districts and upazilas almost every day. All these activities will continue even in the midst of lockdown," he added.


