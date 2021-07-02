Strict lockdown sets in



Army personnel stand guard at the entrance of Hatirjheel in the capital on Thursday as the government enforced a weeklong countrywide strict lockdown to contain the surge of highly contagious Indian variety of Covid-19. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The government imposed the strict lockdown to mitigate the upsurge of the Covid-19 infections and deaths across the country. In the capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country, members of law enforcing agencies, including Army, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar Battalion and police were seen active since morning to ensure proper implementation of the strict lockdown.

The seven-day 'toughest lockdown' imposed by the government began at dawn on Thursday and will continue until July 7.

Police in Dhaka city arrested 550 people from different parts of the capital for breaching lockdown rules and regulations. As part of the measures to implement the rules and regulations, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) fined and arrested people at various points including Ramna, Lalbagh, Motijheel, Wari, Tejgaon, Mirpur, Gulshan and Uttara, according to a list issued by DMP.

The list revealed that 73 people were arrested for breaking various rules from these places. Meanwhile, 274 cases were filed involving cars. A total of Tk 463,050 was fined against cars till 5:00pm.

A total of 26 shops were fined Tk 102,150, according to the list.

Visiting different parts of the city it was found that Army personnel started patrolling the city streets in aid of the civil administration as the government scrambles to bring the Covid-19 situation under control.

Police set up barricades and check-posts at all important points of the city to monitor the movement of vehicles as well as people. So, most roads in the capital were found almost empty with fewer private vehicles moving.

Kitchen markets in the city remained open as the government allowed those to operate from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Patrol teams of law enforcing agencies did not allow people to leave homes except for emergencies and to buy essentials.

Magistrates were seen leading the law enforcement agency personnel to prevent public gatherings at all corners of the capital.

The government gave executive magisterial powers to 106 more officers to make sure people stay at home.

As per the government notification if anyone comes out without an urgent need, they have to face interrogation at the check posts set up for the purpose. The violators might even be fined or sentenced to imprisonment.

The magistrates said that detaining, fining or imprisoning are not their main motives. They are working to ensure social distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Slow-moving rickshaws were seen moving everywhere in the city. No CNG-run auto-rickshaws other than those hired by the media were seen on the roads since the morning.

However, the public transport remained off the roads as per the government directives.

Abu Saleh Mohammad Raihan, Joint Commissioner (Traffic North) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "Roughly 25 per cent vehicles are plying the city roads compared to the last day as some offices related to emergency services will remain open during the lockdown. However, the police allowed only those vehicles which had valid reasons to move."

Traffic Police Sergeant Sharif Ahmed (Tejgaon Zone) said, "The number of vehicles is negligible and most of those running have valid reasons."

Meanwhile, the garment factories were allowed to remain open. Factory owners made no transport arrangements for their employees, so most had to come on foot, while a few came by rickshaws.

A notice from the Cabinet Division on Wednesday said that the lockdown would last from 6:00am on Thursday to midnight of July 7 and that the Army would be deployed alongside law enforcers to ensure restrictions were followed.







