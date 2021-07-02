China a trusted partner: PM



Describing China as a trusted partner in socio-economic development of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for exploring more avenues to take the strategic partnership between the two countries to a new height."We would like to explore more avenues totake the Bangladesh-China strategic partnership to new heights and also work together to address the regional and global issues for peace, security, stability and development," she said.The Prime Minister said this in her prerecorded message shared on Thursday afternoon at a function arranged, marking 100 years of founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).Hasina said Bangladesh and China enjoy excellent relations based on mutual respect, shared values and commonalities in core national objectives. "Bangladesh considers China as a trusted partner for its socio-economic development," she said.She acknowledged with deep appreciation the cooperation and assistance by China during this Covid-19 pandemic, including the recent gifts of vaccine doses and CPC's gifts of medical equipment to Awami League."I'm confident that the existing cordial ties between our two countries will be further strengthened in the days to come," Hasina said.She recalled with profound appreciation the contributions of many CPC leaders in bolstering Bangladesh-China as well as CPC-Bangladesh Awami League relations over the past decades."On the auspicious occasion of the one hundredth anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of China-CPC, I, as the President of Bangladesh Awami League and on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, would like to convey you and through you, to the government, members of the CPC and the friendly people of China, our heartiest felicitations and warmest greetings," she said pointing at the Chinese President and also CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping."Over the millennia, our two peoples established contacts particularly through the Southern Silk Route, which facilitated the flow of knowledge, culture and trade between our two ancient civilizations," Hasina said.She said the historic visits of Bangladesh Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to China in 1952 and 1957, as a young leader of Awami League, provided further opportunities to exchange views with the then CPC leadership. -UNB