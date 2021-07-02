Video
Book on Quran unveiled

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Observer Desk

The book 'Quraner Kotha & Islamic Ghotona' written by Prof Md Abul Hasan, ex- Principal, Chittagong College and present Principal of KAFCO School & College, was unveiled at a seminar in Chattogram.
Late Abu Taher Chowdhury Foundation arranged the seminar on June 24 at a hotel in the port city.
Alhaj Abu Jafar Chowdhury, a life member of Raozan Club presided over the Islamic seminar while Moulana M Hasibur Rahman was the main discussant.
Dr Mohammad Omar Faruk along with Alhaj Fazlur Rahman, Prof Shafiul Alam Kutubi, Dr Sarwar Alam, Mr S M Yakub, Mr Ali Mahbub, Mr Abdur Rahman Chy, Mr Khurshedul Alam of C Plus TV and Mr Reazul Hasan, an executive of Raozan  Club, unveiled the book.
The program was conducted by Mr Mohsin Chowdhury, senior Vice President of Raozan Club.  The total program was attended by members of different Alumni Associations like Raozan Club, Mohammedpur School ex -Students Forum, Chittagong College HSC 77 Batch, Chittagong College English Alumni Association and Chittagong University 81 Batch.



