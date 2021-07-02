Pay Tk 2.70cr to families of Sandwip boat capsize victims: HC

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked the Bangladesh Inland Water Transportation Corporation (BIWTC) to pay a total of Tk 2.70 crore in compensation to the families of 18 victims who died in a boat-capsize at Sandwip channel of Chattogram on April 2 in 2017.

According to the HC verdict, each victim's family would get Tk 15 lakh as compensation from the BIWTC and Chattogram District Council (CDC) in 60 days after receiving the verdict.

The BIWTC and CDC will have to pay the compensation through the upazila nirbahi officer of Sandwip to the victims' families.

If the BIWTC and CDC fail to pay the compensation within the stipulated time they will have to give the interest as per bank rate along with the compensation.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Razik-Al-Jali delivered the verdict after hearing a writ petition.







