Valiant FF Shahjahan Kabir laid to rest



Police presents a Guard of Honour to valiant freedom fighter Shahjahan Kabir at Fatepur village of Feni sadar upazila on Thursday. photo: observer

The namaz-e-janaza of the valiant freedom fighter was held at Fatepur central Eid ground at 11:00am.

Before the burial, his body was covered with the national flag and a guard of honour was given to him by the upazila administration.

Shahjahan Kabir breathed his last at Feni Diabetic Hospital on Wednesday night at 12:30am due to old-age complications. He was 82.

Valiant freedom fighter Shahjahan Kabir is an uncle of Prime Minister's former Media Advisor, the Daily Observer Editor and Chairman of DBC news channel Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury.

Shahjahan Kabir was involved in many social activities in his life span. He was an advisor of Borobari Hafezia Madrasha and Orphan.

During his namaz-e-janaza, nephew Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan and the principals of local madrashas were present.







