Dortmund agrees Sancho transfer to Man Utd for 85 mn euros

BERLIN, JULY 1: Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund confirmed Thursday that they

have reached a deal to transfer England winger Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for a fee of 85 million euros ($100 million, £73

million).

In a statement, Dortmund said it had reached an agreement for the English club to pay a "fixed transfer fee of 85 million euros" for the 21-year-old.

"Moreover, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations."

Dortmund did not give details on the length of

the contract, but reports have said it would last five years.

Sancho will become the second most expensive English footballer when he joins United, who signed Harry Maguire two years ago from Leicester for £80 million. -AFP