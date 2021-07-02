Pickford silences critics as England goalkeeper stars at Euro 2020



England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford holds onto the ball during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021. photo: AFP

England's first success against the Germans in a knockout match for 55 years was secured by late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley on Tuesday.

But it was the much-maligned Pickford who laid the foundation for the 2-0 win that secured a last-eight clash in Rome on Saturday.

The 27-year-old saved Timo Werner's first-half effort by taking up the perfect position to block his shot, then acrobatically tipped over Kai Havertz's fierce strike soon after the interval.

And with England holding onto a one-goal lead, Pickford came off his line and narrowed the angle just enough to distract Thomas Mueller as the German missed a golden opportunity to equalise.

"I train hard all week to be the best I can be when called upon," said Pickford. "I thought I made two good saves. I felt I was in the moment.

"The atmosphere... was amazing. That just gives us the desire on Saturday. It is another opportunity. We will be prepared for what they put up against us."

Pickford's heroics were a cathartic moment for the 'keeper, who has been under pressure over the past year because of a series of costly blunders for Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti, then in charge of Everton, warned he must improve and dropped him for a Premier League match against Newcastle in November.

Pickford's judgement off the field was also questioned after he was involved in a street brawl when his fiancee was abused during a night out in his hometown of Sunderland in 2019.

When Burnley's Nick Pope started all three World Cup qualifiers in March, it seemed Pickford might struggle to regain his England place as he battled with an abdominal muscle injury. -AFP







