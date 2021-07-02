Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pickford silences critics as England goalkeeper stars at Euro 2020

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford holds onto the ball during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021. photo: AFP

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford holds onto the ball during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021. photo: AFP

LONDON, JULY 1: England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has silenced his critics at Euro 2020, proving an impressive last line of defence for a side yet to concede a goal as they prepare for a quarter-final against Ukraine.
England's first success against the Germans in a knockout match for 55 years was secured by late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley on Tuesday.
But it was the much-maligned Pickford who laid the foundation for the 2-0 win that secured a last-eight clash in Rome on Saturday.
The 27-year-old saved Timo Werner's first-half effort by taking up the perfect position to block his shot, then acrobatically tipped over Kai Havertz's fierce strike soon after the interval.
And with England holding onto a one-goal lead, Pickford came off his line and narrowed the angle just enough to distract Thomas Mueller as the German missed a golden opportunity to equalise.
"I train hard all week to be the best I can be when called upon," said Pickford. "I thought I made two good saves. I felt I was in the moment.
"The atmosphere... was amazing. That just gives us the desire on Saturday. It is another opportunity. We will be prepared for what they put up against us."
Pickford's heroics were a cathartic moment for the 'keeper, who has been under pressure over the past year because of a series of costly blunders for Everton.
Carlo Ancelotti, then in charge of Everton, warned he must improve and dropped him for a Premier League match against Newcastle in November.
Pickford's judgement off the field was also questioned after he was involved in a street brawl when his fiancee was abused during a night out in his hometown of Sunderland in 2019.
When Burnley's Nick Pope started all three World Cup qualifiers in March, it seemed Pickford might struggle to regain his England place as he battled with an abdominal muscle injury.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dortmund agrees Sancho transfer to Man Utd for 85 mn euros
Pickford silences critics as England goalkeeper stars at Euro 2020
Murray wades into politics over 'pathetic' pay offer to pandemic workers
History favours Spain as Switzerland seek repeat Euro 2020 coup
Federer, Barty seek to polish up their Wimbledon act
Australia aim for bumper crowds at Ashes Tests
Langer confronts concern over 'headmaster-like' leadership
Root still has Twenty20 World Cup vision


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft