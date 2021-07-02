Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Langer confronts concern over 'headmaster-like' leadership

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

SYDNEY, JULY 1: Australia coach Justin Langer has taken on board negative feedback of his leadership style, confronting the issues head-on at a team meeting ahead of their West Indies tour, skipper Aaron Finch said Thursday.
Langer came under the microscope after Australia's 2-1 Test series defeat to India in January, when reports surfaced about discontent over his "headmaster-like" style of leadership and shifting moods.
Finch said Langer, who is taking charge in the West Indies for the first time since then, raised the issue at a recent pre-departure meeting.
"The ability of JL (Langer) to address some issues that came up... that was brilliant for him to tackle them head-on and I suppose put his side of the story, put his spin on it," Finch said via Zoom from St Lucia.
"It showed the quality of the man he is, the things that he's working on.
"We're all behind him 100 percent," he added. "The way he's coached Australia in the last couple of years has been fantastic, we've had some really good success as well.
"No doubt it was quite confronting for him at the time (the discontent surfaced), but it was very positive from our point of view."
Langer in February admitted he had been "grumpy and intense since I was 16 years old", but that hearing criticism of him through the media was hard to take.
"That's the killer. I've talked for years about honest conversations and the worst part about it all for me was it came out two weeks after the Test match," he said.
Finch suggested the high-pressure situation last summer and the taxing nature of the bio-secure bubbles contributed to Langer's tension.
"There was a combination of a few things," he said. "On the back a lot of bubbles as well, he could have used his assistants a little bit better and delegated a bit more.
"But there was nothing ground-breaking -- there's stuff that every player and every coach would reflect on themself. He's no different.
"He's done a fantastic job. The way he confronted that and the way it was received by the players was outstanding."
Australia arrived in the West Indies this week for five Twenty20s in St Lucia from July 10, followed by three one-dayers in Barbados.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dortmund agrees Sancho transfer to Man Utd for 85 mn euros
Pickford silences critics as England goalkeeper stars at Euro 2020
Murray wades into politics over 'pathetic' pay offer to pandemic workers
History favours Spain as Switzerland seek repeat Euro 2020 coup
Federer, Barty seek to polish up their Wimbledon act
Australia aim for bumper crowds at Ashes Tests
Langer confronts concern over 'headmaster-like' leadership
Root still has Twenty20 World Cup vision


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft