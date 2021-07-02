Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Root still has Twenty20 World Cup vision

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

LONDON, JULY 1: Joe Root still has ambitions to break into England's powerful batting line-up for the Twenty20 World Cup, with the Test captain insisting the controversial rest-and-rotation policy was "being put behind us".
Root last played a Twenty20 international in 2019 and, in his absence, England have climbed to the top of the T20 world rankings.
But although England are blessed with several big hitters, Root's more traditional methods of run-scoring could prove effective on the slow and low pitches expected at the T20 World Cup later this year.
The event will now take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman following the worsening coronavirus situation in original host country India.
Root restated his white-ball credentials with an unbeaten 79 off 87 balls as England beat Sri Lanka in Tuesday's first one-day international at Chester-le-Street.
"As a batter, all you can do with the quality and strength in depth in that (England) T20 side is try and score as many runs as you can and try and affect as many games in a positive manner as you can," Root said on Wednesday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dortmund agrees Sancho transfer to Man Utd for 85 mn euros
Pickford silences critics as England goalkeeper stars at Euro 2020
Murray wades into politics over 'pathetic' pay offer to pandemic workers
History favours Spain as Switzerland seek repeat Euro 2020 coup
Federer, Barty seek to polish up their Wimbledon act
Australia aim for bumper crowds at Ashes Tests
Langer confronts concern over 'headmaster-like' leadership
Root still has Twenty20 World Cup vision


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft