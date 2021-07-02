Root still has Twenty20 World Cup vision

LONDON, JULY 1: Joe Root still has ambitions to break into England's powerful batting line-up for the Twenty20 World Cup, with the Test captain insisting the controversial rest-and-rotation policy was "being put behind us".

Root last played a Twenty20 international in 2019 and, in his absence, England have climbed to the top of the T20 world rankings.

But although England are blessed with several big hitters, Root's more traditional methods of run-scoring could prove effective on the slow and low pitches expected at the T20 World Cup later this year.

The event will now take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman following the worsening coronavirus situation in original host country India.

Root restated his white-ball credentials with an unbeaten 79 off 87 balls as England beat Sri Lanka in Tuesday's first one-day international at Chester-le-Street.

"As a batter, all you can do with the quality and strength in depth in that (England) T20 side is try and score as many runs as you can and try and affect as many games in a positive manner as you can," Root said on Wednesday. -AFP







