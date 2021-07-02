All Tigers tested negative for C-19, warm-up match today



Bangladesh national cricket team's player giving sample for corona test at the airport after reaching in Zimbabwe on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

Tigers reached Zimbabwe on Tuesday and gave their sample for Covid-19 test at the airport, result of which came at hand in the following day. All the visitors tested negative for Corona virus.

Bangladesh started practicing on Thursday, which will continue till today.

Tigers will play the lone Test of the tour between July 7 and 11. The ODI series of the trip is scheduled to kick start on July 16 before which Tigers will play a 50-over warm-up match on July 14. The rest ODIs will be held on July 18 and 20 respectively.

The three matches of the bilateral T20i series will take place on July 23, 25 and 27 respectively.







