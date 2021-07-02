Sheikh Russel KC meet Muktijoddha SKC today

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra take on Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the lone second round match of Bangladesh Premier League Football scheduled to be held today (Friday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

The match kicks off at 5 pm.

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra currently stands at seventh position in the points table with 26 points from 16 matches while Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra placed at eleventh position with ten points playing the 15 outings.

Table topper Bashundhara Kings currently dominate the league table with 49 points from 17 matches and most possibly they are once again going to lift the league title unless any upset goes with them.

Though Sheikh Russel KC are not in a comfortable position in the points table, it'll be a very crucial match for them to stay in the runners-up fight and they must be looking forward to earn a full three points against lowly Muktijoddha.

Earlier, in the first leg, Sheikh Russel KC, by virtue of a suicidal goal by Muktijoddha's Mohammed Soeb Mia, edged past Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a solitary goal held at BNS.

On the following day on Saturday (July 3), Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will play against Federation Cup runners-up Saif Sporting Club in the last match of the eighteen round fixture to be held at the same venue at 5 pm.

The three times league champions Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club stand at third position in the points table with 32 points from 15 matches while Saif Sports Club, placed at sixth position, bagged 26 points playing sixteen matches.

The match also bears big significance for both sides to stay in the runners-up fight. -BSS







