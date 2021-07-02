

Saifuddin holds SA Paribahan responsible for damaging his bats

Saifuddin held courier service company SA Paribahan liable for this, saying due to the negligence of the company the bats were broken.

In a post on his verified facebook page, Saifuddin said he sent those two bats to Rajshahi for repair ahead of the series against Zimbabwe. But when the bats were sent through the SA Paribahan, those were found broken.

Saifuddin said he complained to the company about this incident but the company was reluctant to take any liability.

"As the Zimbabwe series is approaching fast, I sent two bats to Rajshahi for repair through Feni SA Paribahan. But I found broken bats for which the Feni SA Paribahan is reluctant to take any liability. I feel extremely bad because I had taken those two bats from Shakib bhai (Shakib Al Hasan)," Saifuddin wrote in his verified facebook page, along with posting a photo of his broken bats.

Feni SA Paribahan manager Atikur Rahman told the media that they will take action if Saifuddin complains to them in written format.

"It's an accident, which was out of our control. If he complains to us in written format, we will take action on that," he said.

Saifuddin is now in Zimbabwe along with the rest of the team. Bangladesh will play one Test, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals during their month-long tour in the Southern African nation. -BSS







