

Shakib the bad-behaviour king, reports Espncricinfo

The report uttered Sri Lanka trio Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka as 'bad behaviour bros, who had been sent home from the tour of England after having gone out towards the City Centre in Durham, despite being told explicitly that such an excursion would violate the team's bio-secure bubble. They were discovered after videos were posted on social media of them out in public.

But in the grand scheme of bad behaviour, says the report, Sri Lankan bubble poppers are probably small fry. They thought they could get away with it until someone recorded them. Shakib, meanwhile, knew for sure cameras were rolling and media were in attendance when he let his temper explode at a Dhaka Premier League game, first kicking the stumps when he had an appeal turned down, then uprooting them and throwing them into the pitch when the umpire dared to take the teams off the field for rain.

It's hasn't even been two years since Shakib was banned for failing to report a corrupt approach, on top of which he has angrily threatened walkouts, cussed out umpires, allegedly beaten up a fan, and more, in a rap sheet that is truly something to behold.

If there was a World Bad Behaviour Championship, this is the winner. Just race out of the room as soon as you award him the trophy, because of course he will throw it, claimed the report.







Espncricinfo, in a report on Thursday, named Shakib Al Hasan as the king of bad-behaviour.The report uttered Sri Lanka trio Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka as 'bad behaviour bros, who had been sent home from the tour of England after having gone out towards the City Centre in Durham, despite being told explicitly that such an excursion would violate the team's bio-secure bubble. They were discovered after videos were posted on social media of them out in public.But in the grand scheme of bad behaviour, says the report, Sri Lankan bubble poppers are probably small fry. They thought they could get away with it until someone recorded them. Shakib, meanwhile, knew for sure cameras were rolling and media were in attendance when he let his temper explode at a Dhaka Premier League game, first kicking the stumps when he had an appeal turned down, then uprooting them and throwing them into the pitch when the umpire dared to take the teams off the field for rain.It's hasn't even been two years since Shakib was banned for failing to report a corrupt approach, on top of which he has angrily threatened walkouts, cussed out umpires, allegedly beaten up a fan, and more, in a rap sheet that is truly something to behold.If there was a World Bad Behaviour Championship, this is the winner. Just race out of the room as soon as you award him the trophy, because of course he will throw it, claimed the report.