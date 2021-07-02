Video
Friday, 2 July, 2021
Home Back Page

DU offices will be closed till July 7

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
DU Correspondent

All the office activities at Dhaka University will remain closed till July 7 due to strict lockdown amid surge in Covid-19. These holidays will not be applicable for emergency services such as water, electricity, gas, medical, internet services, security and sanitation.
The university authorities have requested the law enforcement agencies to strengthen the overall security of the campus.
This information was given in a notification signed by the Registrar of the university on June 30. According to the notification, the offices of Dhaka University will be closed from July 1 to July 7 as the government has imposed restrictions on the overall movement to prevent Covid-19 spread.
Besides, teachers, officials and staff who are not on duty are asked to stay at their homes and to take permission if he/she needs to leave the workplace because of personal emergency.


