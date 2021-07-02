SC to remain open on limited scale

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has decided to operate the functions of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court on a limited scale to dispose of very urgent cases during the ongoing weeklong strict restrictions due to the surge in deadly Covid-19 infectoins.

During this time from July 1 to till July 7, normal court functions will remain closed across the country including the Appellate and High Court Divisions.

The Chief Justice has also suspended all the functions of the lower courts and tribunals across the country.

However, a magistrate will deal with urgent cases in every chief judicial magistrate or chief metropolitan magistrate court and one or more magistrates will deal cases in chief judicial magistrate or chief metropolitan magistrate courts in that area following health safety guidelines during the strict lockdown period under the constitutional obligation. Following the Chief Justice's instruction, Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar issued five notifications to this effect on Wednesday

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain made the decision in line with the strict restrictions imposed by the government.

The notifications said a full bench of the Appellate Division headed by the chief justice will run judicial functions virtually for hearing on criminal appeal and jail appeal filed by the death-row convicts on July 6 and 7 and its chamber judge will deal with cases during this period.

Three single High Court benches - Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar- will perform judicial functions virtually to deal with the urgent writ, civil, criminal, company and admiralty related petitions.

The notification issued for lower court said a child involved in a conflict with the law may be produced before a magistrate in a physical presence at that time under a constitutional obligation.

The cases and appeals filed under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 and some other laws which stipulate a time limit can be filed in physical presence within seven days of the opening of the court.

Judges and court officials of the lower courts have also been instructed not to leave their workplaces, also read the notification.

On April 5 this year, the Chief Justice declared closure for all the regular courts, including the Appellate and High Court Divisions, due to an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Since the closure, the Appellate Division and High Court Division has been operating judicial functions through virtually.

Meanwhile, on June 20, the lower court began its regular functions across the country in physical presence in the court which only ran for a week.

The weeklong restrictions on public movement and businesses began on Thursday morning with the deployment of army and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel beside police to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

