Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Expatriate workers decry missing out on vaccination failing to register online

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Administration of Pfizer vaccine to expatriate workers in seven hospitals in the capital started on Thursday but they complained that they did not get the vaccine.
The workers have expressed dissatisfaction with not being able to register online for the vaccine. They said that if they do not get vaccinated before visas and their flight dates they risk losing their jobs abroad.
Workers have protested fearing that their visas will expire and they will lose their flight schedules. The agitated workers protested at the Kurmitola General Hospital when the Expatriate Welfare Minister arrived.
They claimed that at Kurmitola General Hospital, hundreds of expatriate workers of a particular recruiting agency are being vaccinated without giving priority to the expatriates who are stuck in the country for not getting vaccinated.
However, Imran Ahmed, Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, said, "All expatriates will be vaccinated but will have to register. Time is needed to complete the process. I beg you to wait patiently."
The Minister urged the protesting expatriates to remain calm. Due to non-receipt of registration list, on the first day, 198 workers in Kumirtola and 98 at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Mujib Medical University were vaccinated on Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU offices will be closed till July 7
SC to remain open on limited scale
Expatriate workers decry missing out on vaccination failing to register online
The Rapid Action Battalion detains a good number of people at Jatrabari
Viva voce for advocate enrolment on July 25  
Female members of Bangladesh Army rappel down from a flying helicopter
Highest ever 552 identified with C-19 in Ctg as lockdown begins
Khulna sees strict lockdown on first day


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft