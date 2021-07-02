Expatriate workers decry missing out on vaccination failing to register online

Administration of Pfizer vaccine to expatriate workers in seven hospitals in the capital started on Thursday but they complained that they did not get the vaccine.

The workers have expressed dissatisfaction with not being able to register online for the vaccine. They said that if they do not get vaccinated before visas and their flight dates they risk losing their jobs abroad.

Workers have protested fearing that their visas will expire and they will lose their flight schedules. The agitated workers protested at the Kurmitola General Hospital when the Expatriate Welfare Minister arrived.

They claimed that at Kurmitola General Hospital, hundreds of expatriate workers of a particular recruiting agency are being vaccinated without giving priority to the expatriates who are stuck in the country for not getting vaccinated.

However, Imran Ahmed, Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, said, "All expatriates will be vaccinated but will have to register. Time is needed to complete the process. I beg you to wait patiently."

The Minister urged the protesting expatriates to remain calm. Due to non-receipt of registration list, on the first day, 198 workers in Kumirtola and 98 at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Mujib Medical University were vaccinated on Thursday.







