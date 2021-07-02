Video
Friday, 2 July, 2021
Viva voce for advocate enrolment on July 25  

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bar Council, a statutory body of the country's lawyers, has issued a notification declaring July 25 as the date of viva voce for enrolment of advocates.
The notice signed by Secretary Md Rafiqul Islam was published on Wednesday on the Bar Council website.
The notice said the oral test of the candidates who qualified the written tests held on December 19 in 2020 and February 27 in 2021 for advocates' enrolment, will begin on July 25. The candidates must show their admit cards during the viva exams, the notification said, adding that the schedule and the venue for oral test will be announced later. Earlier, on May 29, the Bar Council published written examination results for to enrolment of successful candidates as advocates.
A total of 5,468 candidates out of 12,878 came out successful in the written test in the Bar Council examination.
On February 27 this year the written test exam was held for the second time at five different centres in Dhaka, which had been cancelled. Earlier, the Bar Council enrolment multiple-choice examinations were held on February 28 last year, and the successful applicants sat for the written test.


