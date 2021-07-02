Video
Home Back Page

Highest ever 552 identified with C-19 in Ctg as lockdown begins

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, 01 July: The first day of countrywide seven-day strict lockdown passed in Chattogram on Thursday with members of law enforcing agencies including Army, BGB, RAB and police patrolling the port city.
The government announced the weeklong strict lockdown from Thursday to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus infection across the country.
All government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices remained closed excepting the emergency services, RMGs and international flights.
The members of the law enforcing agencies were posted in seven entry points to the port city from early morning.
The members of Bangladesh Army, BGB, Police, RAB, and Ansar accompanied by twelve Executive Magistrates began their activities at the entry and the exit points of the city from the morning.
As a result, the roads of the port city saw only some people and rickshaws.
The law enforcers and the magistrates fined and detained some people who had violated the rules of the lockdown.
Meanwhile, a total of 552 more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Chattogram during the last 24- hours ending at 8am on Thursday, climbing the number of infections to 59,724. The infection rate is 26.77 percent.
This was the highest ever infection in a single day in Chattogram.
Besides, a total of five people died of Coronavirus in Chattogram during the same period.
The number of infection was 398 the previous day. The recovery rate is steadily declining in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram told the Daily Observer.
Among the infected patients, 396 are from Chattogram city and 156 from different upazilas of the district, he said.
The health expert of Chattogram urged city dwellers again and again to strictly follow health rules and use masks due to continuous increase in corona infections here.
With five deaths on Wednesday, the number of deaths from coronavirus in Chattogram reached 706, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
"Among the reported fatalities, 477 were the residents of the port city and the rest 229 were from different upazilas of the district," he said.
Among the total 59,316 coronavirus infected people, 46,263 are the residents of the port city and the rest 13,053 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.
The number of cured patients from the lethal virus infection has reached 49,464 in the Chattogram district with the recovery of 131 more patients on Monday, he said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 83.39. A total of 6,532 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, he mentioned.


